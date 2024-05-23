Did you know THIS helped Richa Chadha pay her wedding bills?

Entertainment
Richa Chadha is one of the 'bindass' actresses in Bollywood who is very vocal about her thoughts.
In an interview, Richa Chadha revealed that she faced a "cash flow issue" during her wedding with actor Ali Faisal.
She mentioned that her investment in a mutual fund helped her pay for some of the celebration bills.
"When we got married, I had to invest in a film that we were producing, and I had a cash flow issue. Something that most actors don't have because they find a way around it."
She continued saying, "I had these unexpected expenses, so I paid for one ceremony using a mutual fund that I had invested in."
Richa Chadha urged women to start investing and not to depend upon anyone for their marriage expenses.
She said, "Don't put the burden on your father or mother for your marriage, start investing."