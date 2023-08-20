Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Taali star Sushmita Sen gets emotional as fans loved her role as transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant

    Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen recently essayed the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in Taali. The show garnered positive reviews from fans, viewers and critics; the actress penned a heartfelt note expressing her gratitude.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 20, 2023, 11:39 AM IST

    Sushmita Sen is now enjoying the popularity of her new web series Taali—the plot centres around transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant's difficulties. The actress sincerely said thanks as the programme continues to get good feedback from fans, viewers, and reviewers. "Taali," directed by Ravi Jadhav and written by Kshitij Patwardhan, is co-produced by Kartik D Nishandar, Arjun Singgh Baran, and Afeefa Nadiadwala Sayed.

    On August 15, Jio Cinemas launched the series.

    Sharing a selfie, the actress wrote, This happiness is a vibe!! And YOU are the reason!!! 😁❤️💃🏻🥂Thank you all for the love, respect & appreciation you’ll have been showering on #Taali 😍🙏On behalf of #teamtaali @shreegaurisawant @ravijadhavofficial @gseamsak @afeefanadiadwala @officialjiocinema @kshitijpatwardhan the amazing cast & crew & of course #yourstruly ….Our DEEPEST GRATITUDE!!!🤗❤️🙏

    The calls, the messages, the posts, the stories, the flowers, the love notes😀❤️ All forever cherished!!!

    Thank you for opening your hearts!!! The world needs it!!!🤗

    #trulyoverwhelmed I love you guys!!!! #duggadugga 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻

    With Taali, Sushmita hopes to reveal a side of Shreegauri that the rest of the world is ignorant of. In an interview with News18, she praised Shreegauri's character, saying, "Gauri Sawant comes across as a person who's very strong, articulate, and no-nonsense, which she is, but there's also a vulnerable side to her, a side to her she protects from the world." I showed that aspect in Taali. I want everyone to see Gauri Sawant for who she truly is."

     

    Last Updated Aug 20, 2023, 11:39 AM IST
