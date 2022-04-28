Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal movie review: Samantha, Nayanthara rock, while Vijay Sethupathi gets shout out

    Fans are praising Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's performances in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal on Twitter. 

    After receiving a U/A certificate from the Censor Board, director Vignesh Shivan's much-anticipated romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha, opened in theatres today (April 28). And the first reviews for the film have already begun to arrive.

    Those who saw the Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha film premiere and early morning shows flocked to Twitter to share their reactions. The general consensus appears to be favourable on Twitter, with many praising the performances and directing.
     

    Vijay Sethupathi portrays a character named Rambo, which stands for Ranjankudi Anbarasu Murugesa Boopathy Ohoondhiran in the film. In the film, Nayanthara portrays Kanmani, while Samantha plays Khatija. The film was shot by cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan and edited by Sreekar Prasad, with music by Anirudh.

    A netizen tweeted, “Give her any role, #Samantha will put 100 percent and give justice to the role. #Khatija mind blowing performance in KRK. Whole theater screams for Khatija's intro scene Best acting ever @Samanthaprabhu2 #KaathuVaakulaRenduKaadhal 
    #KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhalreview.” 

    Another netizen tweeted, “Finished #KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhalFDFS very good breezy first half followed by second part that works in parts Overall good movie @VigneshShivN @Samanthaprabhu2 Feel good jus enjoy things as it comes like a breeze and don’t try to hold it #KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhalreview.” 

    One more tweeted, “Very soon, @anirudhofficial can become a director himself Another day, another disappointment frm Kollywood !!! #KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhalreview.”  Also Read: Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan visit Tirupati temple

    Given the film's mixed reviews, we'll have to wait and see how well it does at the box office. Yesterday, Vignesh Shivan posted on Instagram, “#KaathuVaakulaRenduKaadhal from Tomorrow! Wanted this film to come to theatres only to see you all enjoy the super skills of @actorvijaysethupathi as Rambo ! The always amazing #Nayanthara my thangam ??☺️ as #Kanmani & the sparkling Samantha @samantharuthprabhuoffl as #Khatija ! I would like to thank these actors for making my life so easy in making this film !! The energy on sets when all of them were there is something I will miss !! The moments ! This experience will stay wit me for a long time ! Enjoy them in theatres nearby ! Give your Love to #KRK #Kanmani #Rambo #Khatija #kaathuvaakularendukaadhal !!”  Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's school mark sheet will shock you; take a look

