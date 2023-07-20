Samantha Ruth Prabhu deeply meditates without any thoughts in first photo after starting her 'acting break'

Nuanced and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is on a break from acting, is making sure to gain power and strength during this healing journey. On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram handle. Samantha gave her fans a sweet and unexpected surprise by dropping in pictures and videos from her recent visit to the Isha Foundation of renowned philanthropist and globally acclaimed spiritual guru Sadhguru in Coimbatore. Samantha Ruth Prabhu shook the industry when she announced taking a year-long acting break as she wanted to focus on getting better from the painful auto-immune Myositis condition which is a much-needed need of the moment for the Kushi star.

In the first two photos, Samantha was meditating with her eyes closed. She was sitting without any outer world thoughts and had a sense of calm and tranquillity while sitting and getting in the composed zone in the Isha Foundation. She wore a simple white suit and tied her hair into a ponytail. The actress also wore a garland on her neck. One of the videos that Samantha shared showed a peacock dancing.

In the caption of her post, Samantha mentioned how meditation has been helping her to stay calm and gain power. Her elongated caption read, "A while ago, sitting still—without thoughts flooding, without twitching, itching, twisting and turning—seemed almost impossible. But today, a meditative state is my most powerful source of strength. Of calm. Of connection. And of clarity. Who would have thought that something so simple could be so powerful." Check out the post here:

It is the first social media post that Samantha has shared on her Instagram handle ever since she announced her acting break. Last week, the actress wrapped up the Citadel India shoot and confirmed her acting break via an Instagram post. Her caption read, "And it is a wrap on #CitadelIndia. A break does not seem like a bad thing when you know what is coming @rajanddk @mensit The family I did not know, I needed. Thank you for helping me fight every battle and never giving up on me. I wish more than anything in the world to make you proud. Thank you for the role of a lifetime. i.e., until you write me the next☺️♥️."

