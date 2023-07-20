Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    San Diego Comic-Con: Where is Deepika Padukone? Why she is not with her Project K's co-star Prabhas

    The first look at Project K will be revealed at the San Diego Comic-Con in a few hours. Prabhas, Kamal Hassan and Rana Daggubati have already arrived in the United States. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, is likely to skip it.
     

    Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Rana Daggubati are in the United States for the official launch of Project K at the San Diego Comic-Con. It will be the first pan-India film to be released at Comic-Con. Deepika Padukone was also to attend the comic con as well. However, according to the most recent developments, Deepika would most likely miss the launch of Project K at SDCC 2023. The cause for this has also been revealed. 

    According to rumours, Deepika will not be joining Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in the United States. The San Diego Comic-Con International begins on July 20th (July 21st, IST). Deepika will not be joining the Project K team since she is a SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) member. Hollywood celebrities have been on strike for many days, and due to the protest, Deepika will not attend the Comic-Con or the premiere, according to an insider to a news wire agency, says an entertainment news portal.

    As a result of the strike, the SAG-AFTRA union advises performers not to undertake any promotional or publicity services. This apparently includes the San Diego Comic-Con. Deepika is a member of SAG-AFTRA, hence she will not be attending the comic-con as per the rules. It's a mixed bag, to be honest. Fans of Deepika Padukone would have liked to have seen her at the San Diego Comic-Con. 

    About SAG-AFTRA strike:
    The strike has been trending and generating news in recent days. Priyanka Chopra has also shown her support for SAG-AFTRA. Because of the strike, the filming and advertising of Heads of State, starring Chopra, have been halted. SAG-AFTRA members are on strike against the studios and internet streaming providers. The actors and members have gone on strike in order to demand improved working conditions and salary. Because of the increased streaming platforms, they have argued that it is similar to doing labour. Everything is also under peril when AI enters the scene.

    Meanwhile, both Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' first looks from Project K received negative feedback.

