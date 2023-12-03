Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Animal' box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer grosses Rs 60 crore, enters Rs 100 crore club in India

    On Friday, 'Animal' grossed a total of Rs 63.8 crore [Hindi: Rs 54.75 crore; Telugu: Rs 8.55 crore; Tamil: Rs 40 lakh; Kannada: Rs 9 lakh and Malayalam: Rs 1 lakh].

    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' is shining bright at the box office and on Day 2, the film grossed more than Rs 60 crore in India. With this, the action-thriller has now entered the Rs 100 crore club in India. Sandeep Reddy Vanga directs the film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri. The film was released on Friday, December 01 with Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur'.

    'Animal' box office collection 

    On Friday, 'Animal' grossed Rs 63.8 crore [Hindi: Rs 54.75 crore; Telugu: Rs 8.55 crore; Tamil: Rs 40 lakh; Kannada: Rs 9 lakh and Malayalam: Rs 1 lakh]. 'Animal' is expected to make Rs 60.92 crore net on its second day in India for all languages. According to the data provided, the film will collect between Rs 129. 80 crore to Rs 124.72 crore on Saturday.

    Critic's prediction

    Previously, film reviewer and trade analyst Taran Adarsh anticipated that Animal would be Ranbir's greatest opening of his career. Taran mentioned in his piece about how Animal is not only performing well in urban locations and national chains, but also in tier 1, tier 2, and tier 3 centers. Given the weekend, the film's total is projected to rise as it approaches the Rs 150 crore mark in India.

    Also Read: Animal FIRST review: Ranbir Kapoor dominates in Sandeep Vanga universe; carefully crafts a father-son tale

    About 'Animal'

    On December 1, 2023, 'Animal' was released in theaters around the world. Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed the film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor in the prominent role, and his character, Rannvijay, is characterized as vicious and ambitious, prepared to go to any length to attain his objectives. The plot revolves around the difficult relationship between a father and his kid. Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna both play important parts in the film. 

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2023, 11:03 AM IST
