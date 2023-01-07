Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salman's ex-flame Somy Ali makes 'Dabangg' misogyny claim; says superstar feels 'only men can cheat'

    In a recent explosive Instagram post on her official handle, the ex-actress and social activist Somy Ali has made a big claim. In that post, she claimed that the global superstar used to feel that only men get allowed to cheat.

    Salman's ex-flame Somy Ali makes 'Dabangg' misogyny claim; says superstar feels 'only men can cheat' vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 7, 2023, 1:37 PM IST

    While many stars seldomly open up about their past relationships if they are a part of the glamorous Bollywood industry, we often see many big film stars coming out and speaking about it in media interactions. But this one's a bit shocking. Former Bollywood actress Somy Ali has finally broken her silence. The former Bollywood diva gave details on the nature of her abusive relationship with global Bollywood icon Salman Khan. These details are enough to shock all the fans and netizens. 

    The former star penned a long open-ended letter on her handle. In that note, she claimed about opening up on the eight worst years of her life, which had been the relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Salman Khan. She has openly called out the 'Ek Tha Tiger' star for his sexist and narrow-minded misogyny during their eight-year relationship.

    ALSO READ: New Year 2023: 4 best winter nail care tips

    Confessing how she had multiple affairs even while having a serious relationship with Salman, Somy Ali revealed that she was naive enough to imagine a future with those stars. But they all just used her severely. She said and alleged, "I have no qualms in saying that given his treatment of me I chose to have affairs which essentially defined as a search for someone who would care for me and love me, never insult me and would be nice to me. Unfortunately, I was clueless that these men were using me. I was building a future with each affair. But, I was getting used."

    Salman's ex-flame Somy Ali makes 'Dabangg' misogyny claim; says superstar feels 'only men can cheat' vma

    She also made a huge revelation here. Somy Ali shared that after her ex-boyfriend, Salman learned about these affairs, that was the worst moment as he indulged in domestic violence with her. He beat her badly. He then also told her that only men can cheat and not women. She also stated being shocked because of the sexism and misogyny evident from the statement. Somy claimed, "When Salman learned of these affairs, he had the guts to after beating me saying that I am a man and only men can cheat, but not women. I was aghast at that statement and the sexism reeking from it."

    Salman's ex-flame Somy Ali makes 'Dabangg' misogyny claim; says superstar feels 'only men can cheat' vma

    ALSO READ: 'Salman Khan made me feel worthless': Somy Ali opens up about abusive relationship with Bollywood superstar

    The former actress lives in Florida and is the owner of No More Tears USA, a globally renowned NGO that works for the welfare and betterment of domestic abuse and rape victims to make them financially stable and independent. Salman Khan has had his share of failed relationships in so many years within his illustrious Bollywood career. Surprisingly, this claim from his ex-flame and social activist Somy Ali has come in as a huge shocker for the ardent fans and audiences who love the 'Bhaijaan' of Bollywood a lot for his warm nature and kindness, and compassion.

    Salman's ex-flame Somy Ali makes 'Dabangg' misogyny claim; says superstar feels 'only men can cheat' vma

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2023, 1:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Salman Khan made me feel worthless': Somy Ali opens up about abusive relationship with Bollywood superstar vma

    'Salman Khan made me feel worthless': Somy Ali opens up about abusive relationship with Bollywood superstar

    From Deepika Padukone's 'buttocks' to 'RAW, PMO': 12 cuts made by Pathaan makers revealed vma

    From Deepika Padukone's 'buttocks' to 'RAW, PMO': 12 cuts made by Pathaan makers revealed

    Ankit Gupta says he sees himself in Bigg Boss 16 top two alongside Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

    Ankit Gupta says he sees himself in Bigg Boss 16 top two alongside Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

    'Reduce popcorn prices in theatres': Jackie Shroff's amusing request to CM Yogi Adityanath vma

    'Popcorn ka dam kam kijiye': Jackie Shroff's amusing request to CM Yogi Adityanath

    Bollywood seeks UP CM Yogi Adityanath's help to stop the #BoycottBollywood trend vma

    Bollywood seeks UP CM Yogi Adityanath's help to stop the #BoycottBollywood trend

    Recent Stories

    Caste based census begins in Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says It will be beneficial for all gcw

    Caste-based census begins in Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar says 'It will be beneficial for all'

    football ISL 2022-23: Despite win over NorthEast United FC, Bengaluru FC coach Simon Grayson wants team to be more ruthless snt

    ISL 2022-23: Despite win over NorthEast United FC, Bengaluru FC's coach Grayson wants team to be more ruthless

    In 2021-22, more than 96% of TMC income came from electoral bonds: Audit report - adt

    In 2021-22, more than 96% of TMC income came from electoral bonds: Audit report

    football saudi pro league Ronaldo cheering Al-Nassr Talisca goal against Al-Ta'ee while cycling sets Twitter joke factory rolling snt

    Ronaldo cheering Al-Nassr star Talisca's goal against Al-Ta'ee while cycling sets Twitter joke factory rolling

    Republican Kevin McCarthy becomes US House speaker in 15th ballot gcw

    Republican Kevin McCarthy becomes US House speaker in 15th ballot

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Whenever Axar Patel has got the opportunity in T20, he has done really well - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'Whenever Axar has got the opportunity in T20, he's done really well' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon