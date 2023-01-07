Salman's ex-flame Somy Ali makes 'Dabangg' misogyny claim; says superstar feels 'only men can cheat'

In a recent explosive Instagram post on her official handle, the ex-actress and social activist Somy Ali has made a big claim. In that post, she claimed that the global superstar used to feel that only men get allowed to cheat.

While many stars seldomly open up about their past relationships if they are a part of the glamorous Bollywood industry, we often see many big film stars coming out and speaking about it in media interactions. But this one's a bit shocking. Former Bollywood actress Somy Ali has finally broken her silence. The former Bollywood diva gave details on the nature of her abusive relationship with global Bollywood icon Salman Khan. These details are enough to shock all the fans and netizens.

The former star penned a long open-ended letter on her handle. In that note, she claimed about opening up on the eight worst years of her life, which had been the relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Salman Khan. She has openly called out the 'Ek Tha Tiger' star for his sexist and narrow-minded misogyny during their eight-year relationship.

Confessing how she had multiple affairs even while having a serious relationship with Salman, Somy Ali revealed that she was naive enough to imagine a future with those stars. But they all just used her severely. She said and alleged, "I have no qualms in saying that given his treatment of me I chose to have affairs which essentially defined as a search for someone who would care for me and love me, never insult me and would be nice to me. Unfortunately, I was clueless that these men were using me. I was building a future with each affair. But, I was getting used."

She also made a huge revelation here. Somy Ali shared that after her ex-boyfriend, Salman learned about these affairs, that was the worst moment as he indulged in domestic violence with her. He beat her badly. He then also told her that only men can cheat and not women. She also stated being shocked because of the sexism and misogyny evident from the statement. Somy claimed, "When Salman learned of these affairs, he had the guts to after beating me saying that I am a man and only men can cheat, but not women. I was aghast at that statement and the sexism reeking from it."

The former actress lives in Florida and is the owner of No More Tears USA, a globally renowned NGO that works for the welfare and betterment of domestic abuse and rape victims to make them financially stable and independent. Salman Khan has had his share of failed relationships in so many years within his illustrious Bollywood career. Surprisingly, this claim from his ex-flame and social activist Somy Ali has come in as a huge shocker for the ardent fans and audiences who love the 'Bhaijaan' of Bollywood a lot for his warm nature and kindness, and compassion.