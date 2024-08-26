Salman Khan wants to remake THIS Salim Khan-Javed Akhtar's film, reveals which character he would play

Salman Khan expressed his desire to remake the action-drama, which was written by his father Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. During an interview with Farah Khan on Prime Video's YouTube channel, Salman mentioned that he would like to take on a triple role in a remake of the classic Amitabh Bachchan-Dharmendra starrer.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has made a couple of remakes in his career (Wanted, Ready). The actor recently expressed interest in remaking his father Salim Khan and former scriptwriter and lyricist, Javed Akhtar's iconic film, Sholay. Salman was questioned by host Farah Khan about the Salim-Javed movie he would love to recreate in a Prime Video promotional video for the documentary Angry Young Men. Salman answered, "Sholay," without even missing a beat.

"If I had to remake any of their films, I would want to remake Sholay. I can play Jai and Veeru both, I can also play Gabbar," he added as everyone laughed.

During the roundtable, Javed Akhtar, who was also there, recalled how several members of the cast were interested in playing the evil Gabbar, who was first played by the late Amjad Khan. "Sanjeev Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan expressed their desire to portray Gabbar. But Dharmendra was content in his job and never expressed a desire for that part, " Akhtar said.

A recent documentary series called "Angry Young Men" centres on the careers of scriptwriters Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, who were once referred to as Salim-Javed.

Farhan Akhtar, the actor-turned-filmmaker father of Javed Akhtar, discussed the duo at the Angry Young Men trailer premiere, saying, "This documentary is aptly titled Angry Young Men because they brought their life experiences, their identity, and their voice to the characters that we have all come to know as Vijay, and it left a lasting impression on all of us."

"Angry Young Men", co-produced by Salman Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, is available for viewing right now on Prime Video.

