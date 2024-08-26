Masaba Gupta's baby shower photos: Sonam Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan and more attend

Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor threw a baby shower for their close friend Masaba Gupta. Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, Satyadeep Mishra, Shaheen Bhatt, and other guests joined the event. Check out the pictures

Actress Sonam Kapoor threw an intimate baby shower for her close friend and actor-designer Masaba Gupta. Masaba is expecting her first child with her spouse, Satyadeep Mishra. Masaba's mother, Neena Gupta, attended the biscuit-themed baby shower and gave advice to the younger generation on their fashion choices. Other attendees included Rhea Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, chef Pooja Dhingra, and others.

Masaba delivered a speech during her baby shower, and her friend, stylist Tanya Ghavri, posted a photo of it. She captioned the picture, "To the cutest mama to be at her baby shower! (sic)." Sonam, her sister Rhea Kapoor, and chef Pooja Dhingra co-hosted Masaba's baby shower.

Soni Razdan also shared pictures from the party and wrote on Instagram, "When you’re with the loveliest in the world, there is just no filter needed. Wishing the fabulous parents-to-be @masabagupta and @instasattu a super joy ride into parenthood (sic)."

Sonam, her sister Rhea Kapoor, and chef Pooja Dhingra co-hosted Masaba's baby shower. "I told him not to wear jeans. White pant pehen leta (He could have worn white pants)," said Neena, leaving everyone at the party in laughter.

A attendee also posted a photo of the party's menu, which featured a live burger station, spaghetti, and chicken brtems. Sonam Kapoor organised Masaba Gupta's baby shower. See pictures.

Masaba confirmed her pregnancy on April 18, this year. In a joint Instagram post with Satyadeep, she said, "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings and banana chips (plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad (sic)."

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra were married on January 27, 2023.

Latest Videos