Salman Khan set to build 19-floor hotel in Bandra; know details of lavish sea-facing property

Salman Khan will soon create and build a 19-floor hotel in Bandra. Here are the details of the same. Scroll down to know more.

Recent news reports stated that Salman Khan plans to build a 19-storey hotel at a prime and posh location in Mumbai. The BMC has approved plans for a hotel on a sea-facing Carter Road plot owned by the actor’s mother, Salma Khan.

Global icon Salman Khan and his family are just one of the several Bollywood families that invested heavily in real estate. In 2011, Salman's father, veteran screenplay writer, Salim Khan, told in an old interview that he purchases properties, always and all the time for his family – including his son Salman.

The plans for a 19-storey hotel have got approved for this plot, which once housed the residential Starlet Cooperative Housing Society. It is also said and reported that the Khan family initially planned to redevelop it as a residential building but seems to have now changed their mind.

Sapre & Associates, the architectural firm representing the Khans, submitted revised plans for a "commercial centrally air-conditioned building with a height of 69.90 metres."

According to reports by a leading entertainment portal, the plans reveal that the 19-storey building will house a cafe and a restaurant on the first and second floors. The third floor will have a gym and swimming pool. The fourth floor will be a service floor. The fifth and sixth floors will have a convention centre. Floors seven to 19 would get used for the hotel.

In April this year, it got reported that Salman Khan leased out a flat in Bandra West, Mumbai, for a monthly rent of around Rs 1.5 lakh. The actor also owns the house in Galaxy Apartments in which he lives, as well as a farmhouse in Pavel and a beach house in Gorai. After the box office failure of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan is busy shooting for Tiger 3.

