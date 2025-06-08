Wishing fans on Eid is a ritual that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan always follows.

As it's Eid al-Adha on Saturday, the 'Dabangg' star took to Instagram and extended his heartfelt greetings to his fans and followers.

"Eid Mubarak," he simply wrote.





The highlight of his Eid wish is undoubtedly his picture that he added to his latest post.

Salman shared a joyful selfie, flaunting his clean shaven look and fresh haircut.

Fans, in no time, flooded the comment section with their reactions.

"Eid Mubarak bhaijaan," a social media user wrote.

"Love you bhai," another user commented.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Sikandar, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, Sanjay Kapoor, Prateik Smita Patil and Kishore.

In the film, Salman plays Sanjay "Sikandar" Rajkot, a man trying to fix his past after a tragic incident.

Despite big names, 'Sikandar', which is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, failed at box office.