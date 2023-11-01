Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Salman Khan's swagger steals the spotlight at Mumbai's star-studded affair [WATCH]

    Salman Khan's swag and Boney Kapoor's joyful moment at a star-studded Mumbai event, with Khushi Kapoor's stunning debut and Malaika Arora's fashionable presence

    Salman Khan's swagger steals the spotlight at Mumbai's star-studded affair [WATCH] ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 1, 2023, 8:20 AM IST

    The recent star-studded event in Mumbai was graced by none other than Salman Khan, the lead actor of the highly anticipated "Tiger 3." The Bollywood superstar once again proved why he is known for his charismatic personality and swag as he stole the limelight at the glamorous event.

    Salman Khan's Stylish Entry

    Salman Khan made a stylish and impactful entrance at the event, donning beige pants paired with a black t-shirt and a chic jacket. The superstar was accompanied by the talented actress Saiee Manjrekar, known for her role in "Dabangg 3."

    Boney Kapoor's Joyful Moment

    Ace filmmaker Boney Kapoor also made a grand entrance, turning heads with his dapper look. However, what truly captivated the audience's attention was his happy interaction with Shikhar Pahariya, who is rumored to be dating Janhvi Kapoor. In a heartwarming moment, Boney insisted that Shikhar Pahariya stop, and the two posed happily for the paparazzi.

    Boney Kapoor looked classy in a purple velvet blazer, complemented by matching denim and boots. On the other hand, Shikhar exuded sophistication in a black designer tuxedo with a white shirt beneath.

    Khushi Kapoor's Fashion Game

    Khushi Kapoor, known for keeping her fashion game on point, set hearts racing with her stunning appearance. She looked absolutely gorgeous in an off-shoulder black short dress, perfectly paired with immaculate makeup, a stylish open hairdo, and a chic purse. Her outfit was elegantly accessorized with light jewelry, and she graciously posed for the photographers before entering the venue.

    Exciting Bollywood Debut for Khushi Kapoor

    For those who might not be aware, Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar's highly anticipated project, "The Archies." The film is scheduled to stream on Netflix from December 7, 2023.

    Malaika Arora's Stunning Fashion Choice
    Malaika Arora, the epitome of fashion goals, once again left a mark with her sizzling black bodycon see-through dress. She styled her hair in a chic high bun, complemented by flawless makeup. Minimalistic jewelry added the perfect finishing touch to her glamorous look.

    A Star-Studded Evening

    The star-studded event was graced by several other Bollywood celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, among others. Each of them brought their unique style and elegance to the event, making it a memorable and glamorous evening in Mumbai.

    Last Updated Nov 1, 2023, 8:20 AM IST
