Security is up at Salman Khan's Mumbai home after unidentified persons opened fire at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Juhu. Shroff's driver was injured in the attack. The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has expanded its search for the suspects to Gujarat.

Security has been tightened outside actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai’s Bandra area after unidentified persons opened fire at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Juhu on Sunday evening. Police personnel wearing bulletproof jackets, along with police vehicles, were seen outside Salman’s Galaxy Apartments.

Details of the Attack

According to the police, unidentified individuals opened fire at Tiger Shroff’s car at around 7 pm on Sunday as the actor was leaving a football club in Juhu. While the actor escaped direct gunshot injuries, his driver sustained injuries in the incident.

Police Investigation Underway

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohit Garg confirmed that the actor’s vehicle was targeted as he was leaving the club premises.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has expanded its search operation to Gujarat to trace the suspects. According to sources, the accused had allegedly tracked Tiger’s movements and were aware of his regular Sunday visits to the football ground.

Investigators suspect that the attackers conducted a recce of the area and familiarised themselves with the actor’s routine before carrying out the shooting. Sources said the suspects allegedly fled along SV Road, passing through Vile Parle and Andheri after the firing. They reportedly abandoned their motorcycle near Andheri West railway station before boarding a train towards Borivali. Investigators suspect that they subsequently crossed into Gujarat to evade the police.

Three to four teams of the Mumbai Crime Branch are conducting raids at suspected locations to trace and apprehend the accused.

Government Response and Legal Action

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Tiger’s residence on Sunday night following the incident. He said the actor sustained injuries to his left hand from gunpowder and glass fragments. Shinde added that Tiger and his mother, Ayesha Shroff, were shaken by the incident and assured them of the state government’s support. “Strict action will be taken, and threats against public figures will not be tolerated,” Shinde said.

An FIR has been registered against three unidentified persons in connection with the shooting. The case includes charges under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. The investigation is underway, with police teams continuing their efforts to identify and arrest the suspects. (ANI)