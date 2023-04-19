Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salman Khan's next big film could be with this producer; know more

    According to news reports, if things fall into place, then the global superstar and icon Salman Khan starrer's next biggie actioner-entertainer film could be with this noted bollywood filmmaker and producer. Know more.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 19, 2023, 2:35 PM IST

    Fan's anticipation and excitement are at an all-time high right now. After winning the hearts of audiences with the foot-tapping and chartbuster songs Naiyyo Lagda, Billi Billi, Jee Rahe The Hum, Bathukamma, Yentamma, motion posters, and so on, the trailer for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has garnered rave reviews. Audiences are counting the days left to witness Salman Khan on 70 mm celluloid screens.

    The hit foot-tapping numbers have already created curiosity among cinema lovers and a well-deserved wait to witness Salman Khan on screen after a long gap with a blockbuster film that blends action, romance, drama, emotions, a powerful storyline, finesse-filled performances, and so on.

    In a new update and development, even before Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan releases in theatres on April 21, there are media reports floating around that Salman Khan could be in talks with noted filmmaker Karan Johar for his next big actioner-entertainer film. The global icon and superstar Salman Khan plans to release it by Eid 2024 within the next year. One of the films that Salman Khan is considering is from Dharma Productions. 

    A source close to the recent development in his quote to a leading entertainment portal has said, "Karan Johar is in talks with Salman Khan for a big-budget film. It is in the nascent stage right now. All the film details related to the script are under wraps right now. Nevertheless, this would be interesting enough to see both coming together for a film after 25 years."

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the film, releases in theatres on Eid on April 21, 2023. A Salman Khan Films production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has got directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, comedy, drama, and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2023, 3:39 PM IST
