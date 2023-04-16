Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Old video of father revealing Shehnaaz Gill lost interest in marriage after Sidharth Shukla's death goes viral

    The old video resurfaced when reports of Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal living together and dating each other make headlines. Know details about the same in our story here.

    Old video of father revealing Shehnaaz Gill lost interest in marriage after Sidharth Shukla's death goes viral vma
    First Published Apr 16, 2023, 1:33 PM IST

    Soon-to-be debutant actress Shehnaaz Gill's love life seems to be blossoming again. The actress suffered a heart-breaking emotional setback after she lost love of her life, Sidharth Shukla. The duo were rumored to be dating but never made their relationship public. While many have seen the actress struggle through a rough patch, the 'Honsla Rakh' actress finally seems to be getting over her painful past.

    In the last week, the global icon Salman Khan during the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch subtly confirmed Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal's dating status. Since then, the actress is in the headlines.

    ALSO READ: Has Salman Khan indirectly confirmed that Shehnaaz Gill is dating Raghav Juyal? Know details

    Amid rumors that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal are living together, an old video of Shehnaaz's father has surfaced online. In the video, he disclosed that his daughter lost interest in marriage after Sidharth Shukla's death.

    In the video that resurfaced on social media, Shehnaaz's father, Santokh Singh Sukh, talks about how his daughter is only determined and focused on work now. He also shared how Shehnaaz has lost interest in marriage and is keeping herself busy with work so that, she does not keep thinking about sad things.

    He said, "She is serious about her work. She is constantly taking up new projects almost every day. I think she has no plans about marriage after Sidharth Shukla’s death."

    The old video has resurfaced now when reports of Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal living together have also been making headlines. It all started after the two recently attended the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch and looked extremely friendly together.

    A Salman Khan Films production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has got directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, comedy, drama, and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 (April 21) and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

    ALSO READ: 'It's a Salman Khan film': Palak Tiwari admits 'no one' will watch Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan for her

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2023, 1:33 PM IST
