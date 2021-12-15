Salman Khan's 10-year-old nephew Yohan tested Covid-19 positive

The number of Covid-19 cases has started to increase once again. In the entertainment world, Salman Khan’s nephew Yohan Khan has tested positive for the virus. Yohan’s mother, Seema Khan is also positive.

The novel coronavirus cases are once again on a rise. Cases of Covid-19 are being reported from all parts of the country, and from the film industries as well. While actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora were tested positive for the virus Monday, South actor Arjun Sarja was found positive on Tuesday. Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan and Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor have also contracted the virus.

Now it is being reported that Salman Khan's 10-year-old nephew Yohan Khan, younger son of Sohail Khan and Seema, has also contracted the virus. According to media reports, Seema Khan's building where she resides, has been sealed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), following the Covid-19 protocol.

Early this week, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora were tested positive for the virus along with Malaika Arora’s sister, actor Amrita Arora. Kareena and Amrita are close friends, and the two had attended a party after which they contracted the virus, reportedly. As per media reports, the BMC officials had also said that the party, which was reportedly attended by many Bollywood celebrities, violated Covid-19 protocols.

Kareen Kapoor Khan confirmed her report and said that she is undergoing treatment and has isolated herself. She also said that she is following all the protocols, further requesting everyone who came in touch wither to undergo Covid-19 tests. The actress also said that her family, staff and herself are fully vaccinated, and while she has been tested positive, the others have not shown any symptoms.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora had attended another dinner party last week. The two, along with their respective sisters Karishma Kapoor and Malaika Arora, went for a pre-Christmas dinner at Rhea Kapoor’s residence. The dinner was also attended by fashion designer Masaba Gupta and Naina Sawhney. The girl-gang had also shared pictures from their dinner night on their respective social media accounts.

