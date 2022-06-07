Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salman Khan records statement with Mumbai Police over threat letter

    An official of Mumbai Police informed that Salman Khan has recorded a statement with the cop in regard to the threat letter directed towards him and his father Salim Khan.

    Mumbai, First Published Jun 7, 2022, 5:17 PM IST

    Bollywood actor Salman Khan, on Monday, left for Hyderabad for his upcoming film ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’s shoot amidst a death threat that was issued to him and his screenwriter father, Salim Khan. However, before departing from the city, the Mumbai police recorded his statement on the matter, said an official on Tuesday. Salman’s statement was recorded by the cops on Monday evening, hours before he left for Hyderabad.

    Earlier, the Mumbai Police recorded Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan’s statement in connection with the probe. The security of the father-son duo has also been enhanced by the state home department.

    According to reports, the death threat letter which was issued to the father-son duo, read, “Salim Khan, Salman Khan Bahot Jald Aapka Mooselwala Hoga... (Salim Khan, Salman Khan, very soon you will meet Moosewala's fate.)" This comes in days after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was brutally murdered in the broad daylight by two unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district.

    The death threat letter was discovered by Salim Khan on a bench at Bandra Bandstand where he was sitting after his morning walk. Upon noticing it, he immediately informed the security and then raised the matter with the cops.
     Mumbai police have registered a case against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

    Meanwhile, Mumbai Police Joint Commissioner Vishwas Nangre Patil met Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil in connection with the threats received by actor Salman Khan and his father.

    According to the police, a recce of Salman Khan's house was done before sending the threatening letter. Along with this, the Mumbai Police has also reportedly expressed the possibility of involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in this case.

    As per reports, Delhi Police interrogated jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the threatening letter to actor Salman Khan. During this, Lawrence Bishnoi dismissed the allegations against him and said that he has no hand in this matter and he does not know who has issued that letter.

    Why do the police suspect Lawrence Bishnoi? Lawrence Bishnoi is being questioned because the gangster reportedly threatened Salman Khan in 2018. During the shooting of 'Race 3', he had said that he would kill Salman in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Even during interrogation, Lawrence Bishnoi confessed to this and said that he had asked his alleged aide Sampat Nehra to execute the superstar's murder a few years back. He had come to Mumbai and did a recce of the area and Galaxy Apartments, reportedly. An RK Spring rifle of Rs 3 to Rs 4 lakh was also reportedly ordered for the same. But before the plan could be executed, the sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was arrested.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2022, 5:17 PM IST
