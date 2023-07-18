Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: 7 times she amazed us with her philanthropic work

    Priyanka Chopra has amazed us with her philanthropic work numerous times, including initiatives for education, healthcare, children's rights, mental health, and COVID-19 relief. Learn about her foundation, UNICEF role, production company, and support for girls' education in Africa.

    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Priyanka Chopra, the talented Indian actress, singer, and former Miss World, has not only captivated audiences with her performances on screen but has also made a significant impact through her philanthropic endeavors. Priyanka Chopra's philanthropic work showcases her commitment to making a positive impact on society. Her efforts in promoting education, supporting children's rights, and addressing social issues have earned her immense respect and admiration. She continues to inspire others through her compassion and dedication to creating a better world.

    Here are seven instances where Priyanka Chopra amazed us with her philanthropic work:

    1. The Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education

    Priyanka established this foundation in 2006 to support various causes, including education, healthcare, and disaster relief. The organization aims to provide quality education to underprivileged children and medical assistance to those in need.

    2. UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador

    In 2010, Priyanka became a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, using her platform to advocate for children's rights and support UNICEF's initiatives worldwide. She has actively campaigned for issues like child rights, education, and gender equality.

    3. The Girl Rising Campaign

    Priyanka lent her voice to the "Girl Rising" campaign, which promotes girls' education and empowerment. She narrated the Hindi version of the documentary film, highlighting the stories of girls from different countries striving for education against all odds.

    4. Purple Pebble Pictures

    Priyanka established her production company, Purple Pebble Pictures, with a focus on promoting regional cinema and providing opportunities to talented filmmakers from across India. The company has produced several critically acclaimed films, highlighting social issues and marginalized communities.

    5. Supporting Mental Health Awareness

    Priyanka has been vocal about mental health issues and has used her influence to raise awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health. She has spoken openly about her own experiences and supported organizations working in the field of mental health.

    6. COVID-19 Relief Efforts

    During the COVID-19 pandemic, Priyanka actively participated in relief efforts by providing resources and supporting various organizations. She donated to relief funds, raised awareness about preventive measures, and helped set up vaccination centers in India.

    7. Educating Girls in Africa

    Priyanka collaborated with a global education organization, Girl Up, to help educate girls in Africa. Through the #SafeSpaceForYouth campaign, she focused on providing access to education and empowering young girls in the region.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 7:30 AM IST
