Salman Khan meets 9-year-old fan who beat cancer; star fulfils his promise; read details

Salman Khan is known among fans not just for his acting skills, but also for his philanthropic efforts. The Tiger 3 actor recently met Jaganbir, a 9-year-old child who survived cancer after nine rounds of treatment. Salman first met Jaganbir in 2018, when he was only four years old and getting cancer treatment at the Tata Memorial Centre in Mumbai.

Salman made a real pledge to Jaganbir once his cancer struggle was finished, and after the youngster beat cancer last year, the star met him in December 2023.

Earlier in an interview with Indian Express, Sukhbir Kaur, Jaganbir's mother revealed that at the age of 3, Jaganbir experienced eyesight loss due to a coin size tumour in his brain, following which doctor's recommended to seek treatment in big cities like Delhi or Mumbai. Pushpinder, Jaganbir's father decided to seek treatment in Mumbai while Jaganbir believed he was going to Mumbai to meet Salman Khan.

Once the child was admitted to the hospital, a video of him expressing his desire to meet Salman was made, which ultimately reached the actor. Salman then came to meet Jaganbir and he even verified the actor's presence by touching his face and bracelet.

Now, Jaganbir's mother has also shared that her son is doing well and has also regained 99 percent of his eyesight. She also said that Jaganbir is now attending the school regularly.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The film went on to become a huge box-office success. Salman is currently busy with the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss 17, which will conclude on January 28, 2024.