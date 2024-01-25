Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Malaikottai Vaaliban Movie Review: Is Mohanlal starrer worth your time? Check

    The Malayalam movie Malaikottai Vaaliban hit theatres today. This movie marks Mohanlal's first collaboration with director Lijo Jose Pellissery. The reviews of the movie are out now.

    Malaikottai Vaaliban Movie Review: Is Mohanlal starrer worth your time; Check rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 25, 2024, 8:30 AM IST

    The Malayalam movie Malaikottai Vaaliban hit theatres today. This movie marks Mohanlal's first collaboration with director Lijo Jose Pellissery, creating significant anticipation since its announcement a year ago. Meanwhile, the reviews of the movie are out now.

     

    One of the user tweeted " Slow Paced Till Interval, Mangattu Kalari & Interval Scenes Are The High Moments.. Technically & Visually Top Notch. Promising Interval Block.. Pakka LJP Movie.. Looking Forward To Second Half."

    The fans will organize special shows, adding to the overall enthusiasm surrounding the film. Around 100 fan shows have been charted in various parts.  The film also boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Danish Sait, Manoj Moses, Katha Nandi, and Manikandan Achari. With such a diverse and skilled cast, the movie promises to be an engaging cinematic experience, adding to the anticipation and curiosity surrounding this much-awaited collaboration.

    The film's cinematography is handled by Madhu Neelakandan, musical score by Prashant Pillai, and editing by Deepu S. Joseph.
     

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2024, 8:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain parties with Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan post eviction [PICTURES] ATG

    Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain parties with Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan post eviction [PICTURES]

    Fighter first review OUT: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan starrer is a 'King size entertainer'; Read more ATG

    'Fighter' first review OUT: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan starrer is a 'King size entertainer'; Read more

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Why does Ankita Lokhande wish to check her house's CCTV recording? Read on ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Why does Ankita Lokhande wish to check her house's CCTV recording? Read on

    First time in 1,250 years! Japan allows women to participate in 'Naked Man' festival, marking a cultural shift avv

    First time in 1,250 years! Japan allows women to participate in 'Naked Man' festival, marking a cultural shift

    Fighter REVIEW: Is Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's action thriller worth your money? Read THIS RBA

    Fighter REVIEW: Is Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's action thriller worth your money? Read THIS

    Recent Stories

    National Tourism Day 2024: 10 tranquil destinations in India for a much-needed digital detox snt

    National Tourism Day 2024: 10 tranquil destinations in India for a much-needed digital detox

    Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain parties with Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan post eviction [PICTURES] ATG

    Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain parties with Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan post eviction [PICTURES]

    Kerala news live 25 january 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala Assembly session to begin today

    National Tourism Day 2024: Dive into the depths with these 10 stunning scuba diving paradises in India snt

    National Tourism Day 2024: Dive into the depths with these 10 stunning scuba diving paradises in India

    Fighter first review OUT: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan starrer is a 'King size entertainer'; Read more ATG

    'Fighter' first review OUT: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan starrer is a 'King size entertainer'; Read more

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon