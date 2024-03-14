Salman Khan makes mistake while applauding 'Laapataa Ladies', deletes post and reshares review

Salman Khan has provided an updated version of his review of Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies'. Salman took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say that he enjoyed the flick as he watched it with his father, Salim Khan, who also enjoyed it. He had previously provided a review of Kiran Rao's most recent release. However, his review had a major error as he mistook 'Laapataa Ladies' for Kiran's directorial debut, while the filmmaker made her debut with 'Dhobi Ghat' in 2010. Netizens immediately identified his mistake and corrected him which made him to delete and reshare the post.

Salman Khan's new post

Salman's previous post

Salman's previous post prompted other social media users to point out his error. They reminded him that Dhobi Ghat was Kiran Rao's debut film and even mentioned that Salman attended the premiere. The actor has since released a rectified version of the message.

About 'Laapataa Ladies'

Laapataa Ladies has garnered positive reviews from critics. The film takes place in the fictional Nirmal Pradesh, a rural setting. The story begins in a second-class train car with several recently married couples on their way to their respective communities. The brides all wear long ghunghats, or veils, that obscure their faces. Deepak (Sparsh Shrivastava) rushes off the train to avoid the night's darkness, takes his wife's hand, and heads for his village, only to discover that he has left behind the woman he married and brought home the wrong bride. All hell breaks loose.