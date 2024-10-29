'Salman Khan is unable to sleep...' says Zeeshan Siddique after Baba Siddique's murder

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is 'unable to sleep' after NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead in Bandra, reveals Zeeshan Siddique. He also said Salman always checks in on me after Baba Siddique's death.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 29, 2024, 11:27 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 29, 2024, 11:27 AM IST

Zeeshan Siddique, the son of NCP leader Baba Siddique, said that Salman Khan has been suffering terrible nights since his father's assassination. Siddique was murdered on October 12 in Bandra, Mumbai. "After dad’s death, bhai has supported us a lot. He always checks in on me and at night, he talks to me about being unable to sleep," Zeeshan said.

While gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang members claimed responsibility for the attack, they also indicated that it was motivated by Siddique's closeness with Salman. In an interview with BBC Hindi, Zeeshan claimed that the celebrity is shaken to the core and has been contacting and checking in on the grieving family practically daily. 

"Salman bhai has been very upset after the incident. My father and Salman bhai were very close, like real brothers. After dad’s death, bhai has supported us a lot. He always checks in on me and at night, he talks to me about being unable to sleep. His support is always there and will continue to be the same," Zeeshan shared.

In an earlier report, it was stated that Salman was devastated by Siddique's death and that he was "struggling to sleep" due to the shocking incident and the threat that looms over him and his close circle.

Despite the threat to his life by the Bishnoi gang, Salman was among the first celebs to rush to the Siddique family's side, and he was seen bidding his friend a teary farewell at his funeral as well.

Salman has been at the receiving end of several threatening letters and e-mails, and in April this year, bike-borne assailants fired multiple rounds at the actor's residence in the wee hours, resulting into heightened security around him.

Bishnoi's feud with Salman dates back to 1998, when the latter was accused of hunting down a blackbuck in Rajasthan, which is considered holy by the Bishnoi community. While the actor was arrested, lodged in jail, granted bail and eventually acquitted in the case, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi vowed to end the actor's life and seek justice for his community and its revered animal. The gangster is currently lodged in jail, and his brother and aides are now calling the shots in the outer world.

