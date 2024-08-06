Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Salman Khan house firing case: Accused files bail application, 'Did not fire bullets, was in need of money..'

    The accused claimed that during the coronavirus pandemic, he lost his work as a labourer in Tamil Nadu, after which he contacted another accused, who was from his hometown.

    Salman Khan house firing case: Accused files bail application, 'Did not fire bullets, was in need of money..' RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 6, 2024, 12:10 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 6, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

    In a significant milestone in the Salman Khan house fire case, accused Vicky Kumar Gupta has submitted a bail application before the special MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) court. According to the Hindustan Times, Gupta said in his appeal that the firing was staged by the Lawrence Bishnoi group not to harm the Bollywood celebrity, but rather to threaten him.

    The incident 

    Gupta stated that the planning was carried out by him and another accused, Sagar Kumar Pal. He claimed that during the coronavirus pandemic, he lost his work as a labourer in Tamil Nadu, after which he contacted Pal, who was from his hometown. Pal dispatched Gupta to Jalandhar, Punjab, to work as a driver. However, Gupta was requested to travel to Mumbai on an "auspicious religious mission".

    Also read: 'When actors from other side feel safe....',Sanam Saeed comments on working in India after 'Barzakh'

    Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, called Gupta when he arrived in Mumbai and informed him of the plan to threaten Salman Khan. Gupta also said that he consented to shoot because Anmol gave him confidence that nothing would happen to him (to Gupta). He was also informed that his function was limited to riding the bike and transporting Pal to Bandra. "It was Pal who fired the rounds at Khan's house."

    Gupta further stated in his bail request that he is the sole earning member of his family and hence he must be released from jail. The court has now directed the Mumbai Police Crime Branch to respond to Gupta's bail application. The case's next hearing will take place on August 13, 2024.

    Salman Khan House Firing Case

    In April of this year, in the wee hours, bullets were fired outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai. Later, it was revealed that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was responsible for carrying out the attack. The gangster's brother, Anmol Bishnoi took to Facebook to claim the responsibility for the shooting.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    70th National Film Awards: Will Mammootty win 'Best Actor Award'? Megastar faces tough fight from THIS actor dmn

    70th National Film Awards: Will Mammootty win 'Best Actor Award'? Megastar faces tough fight from THIS actor

    When actors from other side feel safe....',Sanam Saeed comments on working in India after 'Barzakh' ATG

    'When actors from other side feel safe....',Sanam Saeed comments on working in India after 'Barzakh'

    Bangladesh unrest: 'No one safe in Muslim countries,' says Kangana Ranaut as Sheikh Hasina flees to India RBA

    'Lucky to live in Ram Rajya': Kangana Ranaut weighs in on Bangladesh unrest amid Sheikh Hasina's escape

    Despite all the pranks....', Ajay Devgn pens sweet note for Kajol on her 50th birthday [PHOTOS] ATG

    'Despite all the pranks....', Ajay Devgn pens sweet note for Kajol on her 50th birthday [PHOTOS]

    Devara song Dheere Dheere OUT: Janhvi Kapoor-Jr NTR's sizzling chemistry in the song is not to be missed RKK

    Devara song Dheere Dheere OUT: Janhvi Kapoor-Jr NTR's sizzling chemistry in the song is not to be missed

    Recent Stories

    70th National Film Awards: Will Mammootty win 'Best Actor Award'? Megastar faces tough fight from THIS actor dmn

    70th National Film Awards: Will Mammootty win 'Best Actor Award'? Megastar faces tough fight from THIS actor

    Bengaluru Mangaluru railway service suspended until August eight as land collapses near Edakumeri vkp

    Bengaluru-Mangaluru railway service suspended until August 8 as land collapses near Edakumeri

    Mumbai Police arrest 2 after body found in suitcase at Dadar Railway Station anr

    Mumbai Police arrest 2 after body found in suitcase at Dadar Railway Station

    Opinion Bharat's Nuclear Revolution: Small Reactors, Big Impact AJR

    Opinion | Bharat's Nuclear Revolution: Small Reactors, Big Impact 

    Nagaland state lottery August 06, 2024: Check today's winning number RKK

    Nagaland state lottery August 06, 2024: Check today's winning number

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon