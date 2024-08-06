Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'When actors from other side feel safe....',Sanam Saeed comments on working in India after 'Barzakh'

    Sanam Saeed has reunited with Fawad Khan for the new show Barzakh, following their success with Zindagi Gulzaar Hai. The series has captivated Indian audiences, and Sanam, while not yet having worked in Bollywood, is optimistic about future opportunities and values the cultural exchange

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 6, 2024, 11:24 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 6, 2024, 11:24 AM IST

    Sanam Saeed recently reunited with her Zindagi Gulzaar Hai co-star, Fawad Khan, for their new project, Barzakh. Similar to their previous collaboration, this new show has sparked significant interest among fans in India. Fawad Khan, in particular, enjoys a substantial following in India due to his roles in Bollywood films such as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Kapoor & Sons. However, Sanam Saeed has yet to make her Bollywood debut, largely because Pakistani artists were banned from working in India following the 2016 URI attack.

    With the lifting of the ban on Pakistani artists working in India, Sanam Saeed has expressed her views on the matter. She mentioned that she had never visited India with the intention of working there, so she cannot speak to a personal sense of longing. Nevertheless, she remains optimistic, believing that opportunities will present themselves over time.

    Sanam highlighted the significance of Zee’s collaboration with Pakistani artists, emphasizing the importance of cross-cultural exchanges. She noted that being featured on Indian OTT platforms represents a significant milestone. She expressed confidence that as actors from both sides of the border begin to feel secure and comfortable working together, further cultural exchanges will follow.

    Reflecting on past interactions, Sanam reminded that there have been instances of Indian actors participating in Pakistani festivals and vice versa. She is hopeful that art and culture will once again merge seamlessly in the future.

    Although Sanam has not yet worked in India, she feels a strong connection to Indian audiences, describing them as her "long-lost siblings." She believes that despite growing up in different environments, there is a shared cultural and emotional bond. Sanam appreciated the reconnection made possible through Barzakh.

    Discussing the reception of her new show, Sanam reported that the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. She noted that viewers have been deeply impressed, using words like "mesmerized" and "blown away" to describe their reactions. Sanam pointed out that the show’s cinematography, color grading, costumes, and acting have been particularly noted by audiences. She believes that the show demands careful attention and engagement, rather than casual binge-watching.

