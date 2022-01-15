Salman Khan files defamation suit against his Panvel Farmhouse Neighbour; court rejects plea

Superstar Salman Khan has filed a defamation suit against Ketan Kakkar, his neighbour at the Panvel Farmhouse. The star has allegedly accused his neighbour Ketan of defaming Salman in the media.

It is said, on January 14, Salman’s legal team demanded all the abusive content against him on social networking sites be removed or blocked. Later, the Mumbai City Civil Court, on Friday, January 14, refused to pass any interim restraining order in favour of Salman Khan, who sued a neighbour for alleged defamation. Reports say that Ketan Kakkar is a resident of Malad, and owns land near Salman Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel.

As per Salman’s advocate, Ketan defamed Salman with a YouTuber. It is also reported that two other people and social media companies like Google, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook have been made parties in this case.

A website reports that Salman’s team has demanded an injunction against “directly or indirectly load or upload, interviewing, hosting, printing, post, repost, tweet, retweeting, publishing, broadcasting, any other or any other communication relating to defamatory material and/or derogatory comments must be prohibited.”

Meanwhile, Ketan’s advocates opposed the injunction and asked the court to give some time to present their side. The court granted Ketan’s lawyers time and adjourned the matter till January 21.

Ketan’s legal team stated that they received the case papers just a day before the hearing and did not get time to look into the whole subject. Ketan Kakkar's lawyer also said that if Salman can wait a month to file the suit, his client should be given some time to respond.



