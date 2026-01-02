Salman Khan’s much-awaited film Battle Of Galwan has landed in the spotlight after alleged footage from the movie leaked online and went viral. The action-packed clip has sparked massive buzz, leaving fans eager to watch the full film.

Salman Khan fans are abuzz with speculation that leaked footage from the highly anticipated Battle Of Galwan was uploaded online. The viral clip circulating on social media is an alleged work-in-progress scene giving a peek into the action-filled sequences, leaving fans equally shocked and elated. The early looks promise intense drama and death-defying stunts that are sure to thrill audiences.

Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan Footage Leaked

The leaked footage meant to show real action consists of several stunts performed by Salman Khan, who is shown to be in good shape and heavily invested in the action. Although brief, the scenes portray intense action sequences; some go as far as to praise him, while others speculate on the movie's plot. Soon, platforms were flooded with responses from other sectors of social media, wherein users have been sharing the viral clip, building excitement for the entire movie.

Industry Reaction and Marketing Concerns

The producers of Battle Of Galwan still remain silent about the footage leakage. This leak is normal for high-tension films; as some of the fans offer their congratulations over the movie site, it could ruin their marketing plan, involving strategically released trailers and other promotional activities to build hype for the film until the fans scream to explosive levels just before the release.

But the truth is that the viral video is actually AI Generated and is not an original shoot of any of salman khan's upcoming movies. Fans were a little bit disappointed with the AI video. But they also celebrated their favourite actor's action sequence video.

Fan Hype Ahead of Release

Nothing could take away from the hype surrounding this most talked about and anticipated film since the controversy was sparked by the leaked footage from Battle Of Galwan.