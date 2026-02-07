Actor Salman Khan attended the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Vyakhyanmala event in Mumbai on Saturday. The two-day lecture series is part of the RSS's centenary celebrations, themed '100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons.'

Actor Salman Khan arrived at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Mumbai Vyakhyanmala event on Saturday, a two-day lecture series themed "100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons." As the actor arrived at the venue amid tight security, fans in the crowd pulled out their phones to take pictures of their favorite star.

RSS Marks Centenary with 'New Horizons' Lecture Series

Meanwhile, the program is being held as part of the RSS centenary celebrations. It reflects on the organization's long journey, its role in society, and the ideas shaping its future.

The two-day event, which began on February 7, will conclude on February 8, 2026, at the Nehru Centre Auditorium in Mumbai. It brings together senior RSS leaders and invited speakers.

Members of the public are also involved in the discussions, which aim to share views and ideas during the Sangh's 100-year celebrations. The event is part of the RSS's broader outreach during its centenary year. (ANI)