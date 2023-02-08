Salman Khan announces the wrap of the much-awaited Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; know the details

Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shooting schedule gets completed. The global icon himself has confirmed the news on Twitter. The excitement of Salman Khan fans is at an all-time high now.

Fans wanted glimpses of the Bhaijaan in his latest film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The excruciating finally got over on January 25 as the makers launched the teaser for the public preview, which is garnering rave reviews from audiences and fans so far. The teaser has piqued the curiosity of audiences and fans who are counting the days left to watch this entertainer film in theatres.

Exciting news for ardent fans who wanted to see Salman Khan on the screens is finally here. The actioner-masala entertainer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shooting has got completed. This update officially got confirmed by global icon Salman Khan via his tweet on the microblogging site Twitter.

Talking about the teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, it was more about the overpowering and charismatic aura of Salman Khan manifested on the screen. Lines like, "Waise mera koi naam nahi, par mai bhaijaan ke naam se jaana jaata hun" and many more massy moments already are creating a rage and buzz amongst ardent fans on social media and created a storm on the internet. The massy yet bang-on dialogues will become a part of the common language in the coming days.

The teaser gave audiences a glimpse into the world of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and what we could expect from the film. The teaser is vibrant, gives off a colorful vibe. It establishes the film as a wholesome family setup and is not complete without the ever-awaited action sequences of Salman. All this clubbed together has created more zealousness and thrill amongst fans to witness the film in theatres.

Salman Khan films are always a big festival. Pair it up with Eid, and like every year, it becomes a visual treat for all audiences. It is a sure-shot family entertainer. There is something for everyone in the audience. So, head to the theatres this Eid for all-out family entertainment. As the teaser said towards the end, "Bring it on."

A Salman Khan Films production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has got directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, comedy, drama and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

