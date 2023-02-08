Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salman Khan announces the wrap of the much-awaited Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; know the details

    Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shooting schedule gets completed. The global icon himself has confirmed the news on Twitter. The excitement of Salman Khan fans is at an all-time high now.

    Salman Khan announces the wrap of the much-awaited Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; know the details
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 8, 2023, 1:03 PM IST

    Fans wanted glimpses of the Bhaijaan in his latest film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The excruciating finally got over on January 25 as the makers launched the teaser for the public preview, which is garnering rave reviews from audiences and fans so far. The teaser has piqued the curiosity of audiences and fans who are counting the days left to watch this entertainer film in theatres.

    Exciting news for ardent fans who wanted to see Salman Khan on the screens is finally here. The actioner-masala entertainer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shooting has got completed. This update officially got confirmed by global icon Salman Khan via his tweet on the microblogging site Twitter.

    ALSO READ: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser leaves audiences ecstatic

    Talking about the teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, it was more about the overpowering and charismatic aura of Salman Khan manifested on the screen. Lines like, "Waise mera koi naam nahi, par mai bhaijaan ke naam se jaana jaata hun" and many more massy moments already are creating a rage and buzz amongst ardent fans on social media and created a storm on the internet. The massy yet bang-on dialogues will become a part of the common language in the coming days.

    The teaser gave audiences a glimpse into the world of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and what we could expect from the film. The teaser is vibrant, gives off a colorful vibe. It establishes the film as a wholesome family setup and is not complete without the ever-awaited action sequences of Salman. All this clubbed together has created more zealousness and thrill amongst fans to witness the film in theatres.

    Salman Khan films are always a big festival. Pair it up with Eid, and like every year, it becomes a visual treat for all audiences. It is a sure-shot family entertainer. There is something for everyone in the audience. So, head to the theatres this Eid for all-out family entertainment. As the teaser said towards the end, "Bring it on."

    A Salman Khan Films production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has got directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, comedy, drama and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

    ALSO READ: After Pathaan, are Salman Khan, SRK about to reunite on screens for Tiger 3? Here's what we know

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2023, 1:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jennifer Lopez loses temper on husband Ben Affleck at Grammys, know details here vma

    Jennifer Lopez loses temper on husband Ben Affleck at Grammys, know details here

    Exclusive TV actress and cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal shares inspirational story; reveals how social media helped her RBA

    Exclusive: Actress, cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal shares inspirational story; reveals how social media helped

    Rakhi Sawant faints outside police station post husband Adil Khan Durrani's arrest; know details here vma

    Rakhi Sawant faints outside police station post husband Adil Khan Durrani's arrest; know details here

    Did Trisha walked out of Thalapathy Vijay's film Leo? Here's what we know RBA

    Did Trisha walk out of Thalapathy Vijay's film Leo? Here's what we know

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu buys a luxurious three-bedroom apartment in Mumbai for Rs 15 crores-reports RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu buys a luxurious three-bedroom apartment in Mumbai for Rs 15 crores-report

    Recent Stories

    Communication tech firm Zoom joins layoff spree, axes approx 1,300 jobs - adt

    Communication tech firm Zoom joins layoff spree, axes approx 1,300 jobs

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Nagpur/1st Test preview: India eyes summit clash, Australia seeks vengeance as Real Test kicks off-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: India eyes summit clash, Australia seeks vengeance as 'Real Test' kicks off

    TMC s Mahua Moitra stands by 'cuss word'; Hema Malini says, 'don't get overexcited' AJR

    TMC's Mahua Moitra stands by 'cuss word'; Hema Malini says, 'don't get overexcited'

    New day for search Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella as Bing with ChatGPT powers unveiled gcw

    'New day for search...' CEO Satya Nadella as Bing with ChatGPT powers unveiled

    Jennifer Lopez loses temper on husband Ben Affleck at Grammys, know details here vma

    Jennifer Lopez loses temper on husband Ben Affleck at Grammys, know details here

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon