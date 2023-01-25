Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser leaves audiences ecstatic

Since the announcement of the Salman Khan starrer upcoming film teaser release got out, the bollywood icon Salman fandom waited a lot to see their favorite global icon Salman in an action avatar within the teaser.

The social media got flooded with search queries about the teaser. Fans wanted glimpses of the Bhaijaan in his latest film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The excruciating wait is finally over today as the makers have launched the teaser for the public preview, and now it is out digitally.

The teaser is about the swag that Salman Khan always oozes into the screens with his charismatic presence. The teaser opens with "sahi ka hoga sahi, galat ka hoga galat", by Salman with the signature Salman Khan touch that he is famous for amongst audiences and fans in India.

It is more about the overpowering and charismatic aura of Salman Khan manifested on the screen. Lines such as, "Waise mera koi naam nahi, par mai bhaijaan ke naam se jaana jaata hun" and many more massy moments already have created a rage and buzz amongst ardent fans on social media and created a storm on the internet. The massy yet bang-on dialogues will become a part of the common language in the coming days.

The teaser provides a glimpse into the world of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and what we should expect from the film. The teaser is vibrant, and gives off a colorful vibe. It establishes the film as a wholesome family setup and is not complete without the ever-awaited action sequences of Salman.

Salman Khan films are always a big festival. Pair it up with Eid, and like every year, it becomes a visual treat for all audiences. It is a sure-shot family entertainer. There is something for everyone in the audience. So, head to the theatres this Eid for all-out family entertainment. As the teaser says towards the end, "Bring it on."

A Salman Khan Films production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has got directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, comedy, drama and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

