Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser leaves audiences ecstatic

    Since the announcement of the Salman Khan starrer upcoming film teaser release got out, the bollywood icon Salman fandom waited a lot to see their favorite global icon Salman in an action avatar within the teaser.

    Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser leaves audiences ecstatic vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 25, 2023, 6:24 PM IST

    The social media got flooded with search queries about the teaser. Fans wanted glimpses of the Bhaijaan in his latest film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The excruciating wait is finally over today as the makers have launched the teaser for the public preview, and now it is out digitally.

    The teaser is about the swag that Salman Khan always oozes into the screens with his charismatic presence. The teaser opens with "sahi ka hoga sahi, galat ka hoga galat", by Salman with the signature Salman Khan touch that he is famous for amongst audiences and fans in India.

    ALSO READ: Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    It is more about the overpowering and charismatic aura of Salman Khan manifested on the screen. Lines such as, "Waise mera koi naam nahi, par mai bhaijaan ke naam se jaana jaata hun" and many more massy moments already have created a rage and buzz amongst ardent fans on social media and created a storm on the internet. The massy yet bang-on dialogues will become a part of the common language in the coming days.

    The teaser provides a glimpse into the world of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and what we should expect from the film. The teaser is vibrant, and gives off a colorful vibe. It establishes the film as a wholesome family setup and is not complete without the ever-awaited action sequences of Salman.

    Salman Khan films are always a big festival. Pair it up with Eid, and like every year, it becomes a visual treat for all audiences. It is a sure-shot family entertainer. There is something for everyone in the audience. So, head to the theatres this Eid for all-out family entertainment. As the teaser says towards the end, "Bring it on."

    A Salman Khan Films production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has got directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, comedy, drama and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

    Teaser 

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser is officially out. You can also watch it here.

    ALSO READ: 'Pathaan' Review: Shah Rukh Khan is back!

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2023, 6:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's cute pictures on anniversary goes viral RBA

    Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's cute pictures on anniversary goes viral

    'Pathaan' Review: Shah Rukh Khan is back! vma

    'Pathaan' Review: Shah Rukh Khan is back!

    Is Urfi Javed homeless Actress cant find an apartment on rent in Mumbai RBA

    Is Urfi Javed homeless? Actress can’t find an apartment on rent in Mumbai

    Pathaan Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' teaser gets thumbs up from audience; check out reactions RBA

    Pathaan: Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' teaser gets thumbs up from audience; check out reactions

    Paris Hilton turns mother at 41; socialite welcomes her son, with husband Carter Reum via surrogate RBA

    Paris Hilton turns mother at 41; socialite welcomes her son, with husband Carter Reum via surrogate

    Recent Stories

    Coca Cola to enter smartphone industry in 2023 Here is what we know so far gcw

    Coca Cola to enter smartphone industry in 2023? Here's what we know so far

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Very pleased that we are in the semis, but it will become harder Australia head coach Colin Batch-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023: 'Very pleased that we are in the semis, but it will become harder' - Australia's Batch

    Lucknow Couple spotted romancing on moving car's sunroof; watch viral video - gps

    Lucknow: Couple spotted romancing on moving car's sunroof; watch viral video

    SEXY Pictures: 4 times Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara sizzled in a bikini during Dubai vacay snt

    SEXY Pictures: 4 times Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara sizzled in a bikini during Dubai vacay

    Airline to reimburse up to 75% to flyers for ticket downgrades; check details - adt

    Airline to reimburse up to 75% to flyers for ticket downgrades; check details

    Recent Videos

    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more screenings planned in Kerala

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

    Video Icon