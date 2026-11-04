Producer Ramesh Taurani hosted a lavish Diwali bash in Mumbai, featuring Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, and other Bollywood stars dressed in stunning festive attire, making the evening a star-studded celebration of the festive season.

Star-Studded Diwali Celebrations

Film producer Ramesh Taurani and his wife Varsha Taurani hosted a star-studded Diwali bash in Mumbai, bringing together some of Bollywood’s biggest names, including Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth. Salman Khan’s noticeably leaner appearance emerged as one of the highlights of the evening. The superstar made a stylish appearance in a black shirt paired with jeans.

Celebrity Festive Fashion

Raveena Tandon and Aditi Rao Hydari's Looks

Raveena Tandon embraced the festive spirit in a vibrant mustard yellow ethnic ensemble. Her long kurta featured elaborate gold floral zari embroidery around the neckline, yoke and sleeves, complemented by scattered motifs. She paired it with matching wide-legged palazzo pants featuring coordinated gold embroidery near the hem. A yellow dupatta with contrasting magenta-pink detailing along its borders added colour to the ensemble. The actor accessorised her look with a statement multi-layered silver choker, matching drop earrings, stackable bangles and a textured metallic silver clutch.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth made a stylish joint appearance in coordinated traditional outfits. Aditi wore a vibrant fuchsia pink lehenga choli featuring elaborate gold embroidery and geometric gota work on the blouse. Her voluminous skirt carried matching vertical gold detailing and structured borders near the hem. She completed the look with a sheer pink dupatta adorned with gold sequins and a scalloped border. Statement drop earrings and soft curls finished her festive appearance. Siddharth complemented her outfit in a maroon and cream Indo-Western ensemble. He wore a structured maroon bandhgala jacket with subtle gold motifs and a bright green embroidered pocket square. An asymmetrical layered kurta and tailored cream trousers completed his look.

Other Notable Attendees

Ayushmann Khurrana attended with his wife, Tahira Kashyap, while Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, and Bobby Deol with his wife also attended the party and posed for the paps. Genelia D'Souza, Urvashi Rautela, Rajpal Yadav, Tanuj Virwani, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Manish Paul with his wife, Meezaan Jafri, Rasha Thadani, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Iulia Vantur and Shalini Pandey were also among the attendees.

Tanuj Virwani with wife Tanya Jacob: Rasha Thadani: Mrunal Thakur: Bhumi Pednekar: Sanya Malhotra: Kabir Khan with wife Mini Mathur: Tusshar Kapoor: Sanjay Kapoor: Khushi Kapoor: Vedang Raina: Abhay Verma: Veer Pahariya: Producer Anand Pandit was also present at the celebration: Siddhant Chaturvedi: Aparshakti Khurana: Divya Dutta: Meezaan Jafri: Jibraan Khan: Iulia Vantur: Shalini Pandey: Girish Kumar with wife Krsna Mangwani: Maniesh Paul with wife Sanyukta: Munawar Faruqui: Guneet Monga with husband Sunny Kapoor: Daisy Shah: Director Sriram Raghavan, Mustafa Burmawala, Mahira Sharma, Alaya F, and Zaheer Iqbal, among others, also attended the star-studded Diwali party. (ANI)