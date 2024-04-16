Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Salman Khan house firing case: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets Khan family at Galaxy Apartments (WATCH)

    Salman Khan's first video after the firing incident is out on social media. He is seen talking to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in his house Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai along with his father Salim Khan.

    Salma n Khan house firing: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets Khan family at Galaxy Apartments; video goes viral RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 16, 2024, 6:22 PM IST

    Salman Khan's first footage after the firing incident outside his Mumbai home has leaked online. On Tuesday, the actor met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his flat. Khan was seen chatting with Chief Minister Shinde in a social media footage posted by the news agency ANI. He was joined by his father, Salim Khan. However, there are currently no information available concerning their encounter.

    After the meeting, CM Shinde talked to the media and said, “I met with Salman Khan and assured him the government is with him. I also directed the police team to take immediate action on this and in that path two of the accused have been arrested…I have also directed the Police Commissioner to provide security for Salman Khan and his family… Instructions have been given to Mumbai Police regarding security… It is our duty to take care of our people."

    “This is Maharashtra, no gang is left here…Be it Lawrence Bishnoi or anyone else, we will eliminate him. Bullying by anyone will not work in Maharashtra…We will uproot all the gangs and goons…Here hooliganism will not be allowed to continue…If any gang is to be found involved in this, they will not be spared…The accused arrested are being interrogated… Strict actions will be taken… I don’t want to comment on what happened in the past government, but we will uproot all the gangs and goons who will try to harm any person of the state,” the CM added.

    According to the police, the accused visited Salman Khan's home three times. The police think the accused meant to strike near the location where Salman waved to his admirers, which is where bullets were shot. “The language used in a Facebook post was threatening, and role of Anmol Bishnoi (brother of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi) is visible,” a senior officer said.

    “Unfortunately some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media saying it’s all a publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected which is not true and these views should not be taken seriously. No member of the Salim Khan family has made any statement regarding this incident to the media. At this time the family is helping and cooperating with the people in the investigation of this untoward incident. We have faith in the Mumbai police and we have been assured that they will do everything in their capacity to protect and secure our family. Thank you everyone for your love and support,” he added.

    On April 14, bullets were fired outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai. The two suspects were apprehended in Gujarat's Bhuj late Monday night and sent to Mumbai. Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal are the accused.
     

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2024, 6:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Geetha Shivarajkumar files nomination, declares assets worth 89 crores vkp

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Geetha Shivarajkumar files nomination, declares assets worth 89 crores

    Are Kusha Kapila and Anubhav Bassi dating? Fans allege as they spot them in Goa RKK

    Are Kusha Kapila and Anubhav Bassi dating? Fans allege as they spot them in Goa

    Video Katy Perry suffers wardrobe malfunction on 'American Idol'; here's what happened NEXT RBA

    Video: Katy Perry suffers wardrobe malfunction on 'American Idol'; here's what happened NEXT

    Salman Khan house firing case: Suspected link to Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, 2 shooters remanded till April 25 RKK

    Salman Khan house firing case: Suspected link to Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, 2 shooters remanded till April 25

    Kirron Kher retired from politics? Despite winning 2 Lok Sabha elections, here's why she opted out this year RKK

    Kirron Kher retired from politics? Despite winning 2 Lok Sabha elections, here's why she opted out this year

    Recent Stories

    Dhanashree Verma HOT Photos: RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's wife stuns in printed co-ord set osf

    Dhanashree Verma HOT Photos: RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's wife stuns in printed co-ord set

    cricket IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals battle for consistency at the Narendra Modi Stadium osf

    IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals battle for consistency at the Narendra Modi Stadium

    Chhattisgarh Top Naxal leader many others killed in major operation in Kanker RBA

    Chhattisgarh: Top Naxal leader among 18 killed in major operation in Kanker

    Iran Israel tensions: New CCTV footage captures Iranian missiles falling in Israeli territory (WATCH) snt

    Iran-Israel tensions: New CCTV footage captures Iranian missiles falling in Israeli territory (WATCH)

    iPhones, PS5s, Laptops, BMW X3, 10 Lakhs: 4RABET's Lottery where 10 Crore worth prizes can become yours!

    iPhones, PS5s, Laptops, BMW X3, 10 Lakhs: 4RABET’s Lottery where 10 Crore worth prizes can become yours!

    Recent Videos

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon