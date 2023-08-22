Salma Hayek breaks silence on how no designer wanted to 'dress her up' as she was not a big star

Prominent Hollywood diva and celebrated actress Salma Hayek reflected on her decades-long career in an interview with W Magazine. The stunning actress finally opened up on how no designer wanted to dress her up when she was not a big star.

Salma Hayek is an iconic figure whose talent and versatility have had a long-lasting and significant impact on the entertainment world. Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, the actress appeared in many films that showcased her nuanced and finesse-filled acting abilities. She recently revealed that in the early days of her career, she struggled to find anyone who wanted to design an outfit for her. Salma Hayek reflected on her decades-long career in an interview with W Magazine, and while she wows on the red carpet in sparkling gowns these days, her first premiere was far less glamorous.

Salma Hayek revealed why she wore a suit during the 1996 Birdcage premiere. She said, "I did not have any connections. The only connection I had, was to somebody I knew at Hugo Boss, so I wore a man suit because no one else gave me anything to wear."

Hayek also discussed how she struggled with fashion when she first arrived in Hollywood in an Interview with Vogue India in 2021. She said, "I am Mexican and also very short, which does not help with the weight and does not help with the design. But you know, I was ingenious. I took chances."

She mentioned that she met someone working at Hugo Boss and decided to wear the men's suit for a while. In the same interview, she shared that at one instance, "I had on a simple black dress, and I knew all the other girls were going to have fabulous dresses, beautiful jewellery. And can I tell you something? Instead of giving me a complex and saying that I do not have the best dress or they do not know who I am. I was like, I am fabulous. I painted some butterfly tattoos on myself, and I felt happy about myself."

