Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan says they were not divorced, former cheated on him

Days after leaving the Mysore jail, Adil Khan Durrani has since made alarming new accusations against his ex-wife Rakhi Sawant. Adil stated in a recent interview that Rakhi lied to him and was already wed to her first spouse Ritesh when they were married.Adil further claimed that when he observed Rakhi and Ritesh exchanging filthy messages, he was startled.Furthermore, Ritesh allegedly used to transfer money to Rakhi while she was residing in the Bigg Boss Marathi house, according to Rakhi's ex-husband. He declared that Rakhi had "cheated and betrayed" him.

“Rakhi went for a show to the UK last November. She swore by placing her hands on her mother’s head that she is not married to Ritesh. I believed her. We weren’t married back then. Even when we went to the registrar’s office, she mentioned she is single. I believed as she did that in court. I even insisted her to join for the UK show but she refused,” Adil told Bollywood Bubble.

“I was in dubai. She comes back normally. Her phone used to be with me, mine with her. I one day saw some messages. Aur wo itne gande the just imagine mujhe kya feel hua hoga. Wo bolti hai Ritesh maine galti Karli hai Adil se shaadi karke tum meri jaan ho. Mere 7 din aapke saath bahut ache rahe hai, mai bhul nahi sakti. Aur jo bhi tumhare saath hua wo memories mujhe yaad aagaye hai. How I should feel? I was like ye kya ho raha hai," he added.

Rakhi was previously married to Ritesh before Adil. The two parted ways shortly after the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale, despite having entered the house together. Later in February 2022, Rakhi declared her divorce from Ritesh and released a statement in which she claimed that Salman Khan's reality programme had caused "a lot of things to happen."

