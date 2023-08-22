Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan says they were not divorced, former cheated on him

    Adil Khan Durrani claims he was startled to see the filthy texts Rakhi Sawant exchanged with her ex-husband Ritesh.
     

    Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan says they were not divorced, former cheated on him ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 22, 2023, 11:36 AM IST

    Days after leaving the Mysore jail, Adil Khan Durrani has since made alarming new accusations against his ex-wife Rakhi Sawant. Adil stated in a recent interview that Rakhi lied to him and was already wed to her first spouse Ritesh when they were married.Adil further claimed that when he observed Rakhi and Ritesh exchanging filthy messages, he was startled.Furthermore, Ritesh allegedly used to transfer money to Rakhi while she was residing in the Bigg Boss Marathi house, according to Rakhi's ex-husband. He declared that Rakhi had "cheated and betrayed" him.

    ALSO READ: ‘Ramachandra Boss & Co.’ trailer OUT: Nivin Pauly starrer of Haneef Adeni ready for its Onam release

    “Rakhi went for a show to the UK last November. She swore by placing her hands on her mother’s head that she is not married to Ritesh. I believed her. We weren’t married back then. Even when we went to the registrar’s office, she mentioned she is single. I believed as she did that in court. I even insisted her to join for the UK show but she refused,” Adil told Bollywood Bubble.

    “I was in dubai. She comes back normally. Her phone used to be with me, mine with her. I one day saw some messages. Aur wo itne gande the just imagine mujhe kya feel hua hoga. Wo bolti hai Ritesh maine galti Karli hai Adil se shaadi karke tum meri jaan ho. Mere 7 din aapke saath bahut ache rahe hai, mai bhul nahi sakti. Aur jo bhi tumhare saath hua wo memories mujhe yaad aagaye hai. How I should feel? I was like ye kya ho raha hai," he added.

    Rakhi was previously married to Ritesh before Adil. The two parted ways shortly after the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale, despite having entered the house together. Later in February 2022, Rakhi declared her divorce from Ritesh and released a statement in which she claimed that Salman Khan's reality programme had caused "a lot of things to happen."

    ALSO READ: Sunny Deol breaks silence over Juhu house auction controversy; Bank of Baroda withdraws auction notice

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2023, 11:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rajinikath TALKS about why he touched Yogi Adityanath's feet; READ THIS MSW

    Rajinikath TALKS about why he touched Yogi Adityanath's feet; READ THIS

    'Ramachandra Boss & Co.' trailer OUT: Nivin Pauly starrer of Haneef Adeni ready for its Onam release LMA 

    ‘Ramachandra Boss & Co.’ trailer OUT: Nivin Pauly starrer of Haneef Adeni ready for its Onam release

    Rihanna and A$AP Rocky embrace parenthood again with arrival of secret baby boy in Los Angeles; details inside ATG EAI

    Rihanna and A$AP Rocky embrace parenthood again with arrival of secret baby boy in Los Angeles; details inside

    Has Karan Johar hinted at an 'unexpected patch-up' with Kangana Ranaut? Know details here vma

    Has Karan Johar hinted at an 'unexpected patch-up' with Kangana Ranaut? Know details here

    Sunny Deol breaks silence over Juhu house auction controversy; Bank of Baroda withdraws auction notice ATG

    Sunny Deol breaks silence over Juhu house auction controversy; Bank of Baroda withdraws auction notice

    Recent Stories

    Woman's body found in backyard of house in Malappuram; Congress leader among 5 arrested anr

    Woman's body found in backyard of house in Malappuram; Congress leader among 5 arrested

    US court stays extradition of Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana; check details AJR

    US court stays extradition of Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana; check details

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max may be rebranded as Ultra in 2023 Report gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max may be rebranded as Ultra in 2023: Report

    Rajinikath TALKS about why he touched Yogi Adityanath's feet; READ THIS MSW

    Rajinikath TALKS about why he touched Yogi Adityanath's feet; READ THIS

    'Ramachandra Boss & Co.' trailer OUT: Nivin Pauly starrer of Haneef Adeni ready for its Onam release LMA 

    ‘Ramachandra Boss & Co.’ trailer OUT: Nivin Pauly starrer of Haneef Adeni ready for its Onam release

    Recent Videos

    India has the best model Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    'India has the best model...' Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    Video Icon
    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers WATCH AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers | WATCH

    Video Icon
    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa - WATCH snt

    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa

    Video Icon
    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon