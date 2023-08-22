Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘Ramachandra Boss & Co.’ trailer OUT: Nivin Pauly starrer of Haneef Adeni ready for its Onam release

    The trailer of the Malayalam movie 'Ramachandra Boss & Co.' has finally been released. The film is an Onam release directed by Haneef Adeni starring Nivin Pauly as the main lead.

     

    'Ramachandra Boss & Co.' trailer OUT: Nivin Pauly starrer of Haneef Adeni ready for its Onam release 
    First Published Aug 22, 2023, 11:18 AM IST

    Targeting Amar Madhav and his palace (Amar Palace), Ramachandran and his group decides to take a high risk. Although the teaser only revealed the fun elements of the movie, the trailer has shown us the serious plot of the film. Directed by Haneef Adeni, the movie is produced by Listin Stephen and Nivin Pauly. ‘Ramachandra Boss & Co.” has been confirmed to be an Onam film. ‘Pravasi Heist’ is the tagline of the movie and has very close similarities to ‘Money Heist’, the Spanish thriller series. 

    Watch trailer:


    Under the banner of Magic Frames and Pauly Jr., the movie is expected to be released during the Onam season as expected. Mamitha Baiju, Vinay Fort, Jaffer Idukki, Aarsha and Vijilesh come in the lead roles and they consist of a group of robbers led by Ramachandra Boss who is Nivin Pauly himself. The movie shooting was based in UAE and Kerala. Vishnu Thandasserry is the cinematographer for the film. 


    Up till now, in the teaser or the posters that were revealed, the owner of the Amar palace they are targeting was not revealed. In the trailer, we get to see the face of Amar Madhav. The role is done by Munish, an Indian actor who is a new face in the Malayalam movie. There are well-crafted chases and fights. The shooting was based in UAE as already mentioned, so we get to see the scenic beauty of the place. 


    The trailer of the movie is currently trending  #1 on YouTube. The audience has started their wait to grab tickets and see what the movie has to offer. Since it is during the Onam season, the rush for movies would also be higher than usual. 


     

