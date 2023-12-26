Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kanye West along with other names written on Israel missiles, here's who took credit for the act

    Haim Gozali, an Israeli MMA fighter claims credit for having 'Kanye West Flying to Gaza' scribbled on an Israeli missile.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 3:07 PM IST

    In a tremendous provocation, American musician Kanye West, who has been outspoken about his views on Israel and the ongoing war against Hamas, discovered his name emblazoned on a missile to be used against Gaza. Haim Gozali, an Israeli MMA fighter, claims credit for having 'Kanye West Flying to Gaza' scribbled on an Israeli missile.

    Haim Gozali's post

    Gozali's inflammatory post follows West's previous notorious antisemitic rants. It's also unclear whether Gozali wrote the names himself or had someone else in the Israeli Defense Forces do them. Regardless, Gozali has accepted responsibility for the act.

    Other anti-Israeli names on artillery rounds

    Not only Kanye, but Haim Gozali also had other anti-Israeli names put on artillery rounds. Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, Khamzat Chimaev, and Belal Muhammad are among them. Gozali, popularly known as "Israeli Batman," shared a picture of this on social media, which was later removed due to platform rules violations. His acts have been questioned and have caused debate.

    Kanye West's previous tweet for the Jewish

    Kanye West appeared to threaten Jewish people in a tweet made in October 2022, only days after his Instagram account was banned for comments deemed antisemitic by some users.

    West had also stated in one of his messages on Instagram, "Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people who told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. Jesus is a Jew."

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2023, 3:10 PM IST
    Video Icon