Music composer Tanishk Bagchi, best known for Saiyaara, opens up in an exclusive interview about the song’s emotional roots, dismissing plagiarism claims and calling it a creation born from personal pain.

A trailer newly released for Sitting down to dinner portrays warmth in Episode 5, which also features Tanishk Bagchi. The trailer showcases Bagchi as a musical genius, who delves deep into his personal and artistic life, revealing the human being behind the chart-topping filmmaker.

Saiyaara' composer Tanishq Bagchi Revelations:

Tanishk Bagchi clarifies in the trailer, contrary to popular belief, that "Saiyaara" isn't born from deep heartbreak-but from deeper than that. This hints at a rich, deeper-than-words emotionality and authenticity over melodrama. He said that the whole crew has put their heart and soul into the film and made this success.

He also spoke about his struggles at artistic recognition or the identity. He evolves into apart from the remixes, and short emotional moments.

Tanishk Bagchi does not shy away from sharing pain and sorrow. A tease in the trailer with moments when he shows a cell and emotional signs toward the 5th episode of Table for Two will not be a glamorous, superficial show but penetrative compassion around his inner world.

Why you should watch this show:

Brutal Truth: Tanishk Bagchi's raw honesty in his grief and growth makes this trailer resonate so uniquely emotionally.

Creative Origins Uncovered: Each piece is refuted by the modus operandi of Saiyaara: a composer not motivated by clichés, but by mountain lakes beneath the surface.

Highly Engaging Links: The trailer promises even in a short duration a story that combines music, vulnerability, and personal revelation.

In just a few moments, the Table for Two trailer presents Tanishk Bagchi not merely as a composer but as a storyteller sharing his journey-marked by emotion, creative introspection, and artistic integrity. Can't wait to get into the entire episode and delve much deeper beneath the music.

About Saiyaara:

Saiyaara has been one of the most loved films to gen z. While other age groups found it as a normal story with good music, gen z hyped it up with panic attacks and screams. The age of Gen z, has now proved itself. With the whole anticipation, Saiyaara is making headlines all over and the lead actors Ahan Panday and Aneet Padda has got huge recognition and fanbase.