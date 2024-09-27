Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Saif Ali Khan to turn Pataudi Palace into a museum? Says, 'My father is buried there...'

    Saif Ali Khan said that at a young age, his father had warned him not to count on having a massive inheritance. 

    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 2:44 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 27, 2024, 2:44 PM IST

    A few years back, Saif Ali Khan took back possession of the Pataudi Palace, his ancestral home. His late father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, leased the land to a network of hotels. Now the 54-year-old actor has ownership of the palace, he is planning to restore it and transform a part of the palace into a museum showcasing the achievements of his father and grandfather. 

    In an interview with India Today, Saif Ali Khan opened up about his royal heritage and palace and said, "Heritage-wise, the house belongs to different people over time. My father was born a nawab, he was a nawab. He lived life on his terms, and he was the most amazing man. He said that times have changed, and he decided to rent the house out to a hotel… I remember my grandmother telling me, ‘Never do that’. It’s got a lot of history, and that’s something I take pride in.”

    “My grandparents are buried there, my father is buried there. It’s my family home. There are a lot of these old houses, we call them the darbar halls, but I find that an outdated name. I want to call it the long room, after the hall at Lord’s. This house was built by the seventh nawab of Pataudi and my father. I want to put up their cricket places and bats, and I really want to restore this house with their spirit. That’s been my dream, and it’s almost done,” he added.

    Saif Ali Khan said that at a young age, his father had warned him not to count on having a massive inheritance. He said, “My father told me, ‘Don’t expect any kind of financial inheritance, the world has changed. What I’ll give you is a good education. I’ll pay for that, but besides that, you’re on your own.’”

    Saif's grandmother advised him to turn a portion of the land into an archive to showcase his family's accomplishments, even though his father had leased it to a hotel. The Palace is entirely owned by Saif Ali Khan; his sisters Saba and Soha do not share ownership. This is because he was a "nawab" at birth, existing before the prohibition on privy purses.

    On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Devara: Part 1 released on September 27.

    'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' OTT release: Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer set to release on THIS date

    Somy Ali calls Sonu Nigam a ‘Chameleon,’ accuses him of using her show to target Salman Khan

    George Clooney praises Amal Clooney for being always on the 'right side of history'; Read on

    Fans set Jr NTR’s cut-out on fire at Hyderabad theatre during Devara screening [WATCH]

    Bipasha Basu became vegetarian for ex-boyfriend? Here's what the 'Raaz' actress revealed

    AI-generated 'Ramayana Darshan' pavilion becomes major highlight at UP International trade show 2024

    UPITS 2024: National Education Policy, ICT integration highlighted in higher education stall

    Want to reduce waist size from 36 to 28? Easy tips here!

    Explore 5 IIT short-term courses open to students without JEE scores

    Sruthi Hariharan reveals SHOCKING details: Actress alleges adjustment demands from 5 Tamil filmmakers

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

