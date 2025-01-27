Saif Ali Khan attack: Actor's health insurance claim for Rs 36 lakhs, sparks controversy and investigation

Following an assault on Saif Ali Khan, he filed a health insurance claim for ₹36 lakhs. A medical body has raised concerns about the swift approval of this claim.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's attack became big news. An intruder broke into his house in the early morning and attacked him with a knife, injuring him. Saif suffered six injuries on his body.

He sustained severe injuries to his spine and neck. Immediately after the attack, he was taken to Lilavati Hospital from Bandra. Doctors performed surgery and removed a broken piece of the knife from his spine. Doctors have stated that his health is currently good.

Saif was discharged from the hospital after five days. It is reported that Saif Ali Khan's treatment cost around ₹36 lakhs for about a week. Leading health insurance company Niva Bupa has stated that Saif Ali Khan has claimed ₹35.95 lakhs in health insurance.

It has been reported that ₹25 lakhs of the claim has been approved. Niva Bupa has said that the remaining amount will be paid after submitting the final bills after the complete treatment. Saif's health insurance details have appeared on social media, disclosing details of treatment costs and his discharge dates.

The 'Association of Medical Consultants', a medical body in Mumbai, has questioned Saif's insurance claims. The medical body has written to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), questioning the manner in which Saif's insurance was quickly approved.

"We are writing to express our concern and displeasure regarding recent reports that Saif Ali Khan has been granted ₹25 lakhs for cashless treatment under his insurance policy. Compared to ordinary policyholders, it appears that Saif Ali Khan has been given higher priority," it said.

Saif Ali Khan

The doctors' association said this highlights how celebrities, VIPs, and those with corporate policies get favorable terms and higher cashless treatment limits, while ordinary citizens suffer from inadequate coverage and lower reimbursement rates.

The Association of Medical Consultants has stated that Saif Ali Khan's health insurance creates an unfair disparity between ordinary people and VIPs. They expressed their desire for insurance to be a protection for everyone, regardless of social status.

The organization has urged the IRDAI to investigate this matter and ensure that all policyholders are treated equally, irrespective of their social standing.

