Saif Ali Khan attack: Actor's health insurance claim for Rs 36 lakhs, sparks controversy and investigation

Following an assault on Saif Ali Khan, he filed a health insurance claim for ₹36 lakhs. A medical body has raised concerns about the swift approval of this claim.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 11:33 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 11:33 AM IST

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's attack became big news. An intruder broke into his house in the early morning and attacked him with a knife, injuring him. Saif suffered six injuries on his body.

article_image2

He sustained severe injuries to his spine and neck. Immediately after the attack, he was taken to Lilavati Hospital from Bandra. Doctors performed surgery and removed a broken piece of the knife from his spine. Doctors have stated that his health is currently good.

article_image3

Saif was discharged from the hospital after five days. It is reported that Saif Ali Khan's treatment cost around ₹36 lakhs for about a week. Leading health insurance company Niva Bupa has stated that Saif Ali Khan has claimed ₹35.95 lakhs in health insurance.

article_image4

It has been reported that ₹25 lakhs of the claim has been approved. Niva Bupa has said that the remaining amount will be paid after submitting the final bills after the complete treatment. Saif's health insurance details have appeared on social media, disclosing details of treatment costs and his discharge dates.

article_image5

The 'Association of Medical Consultants', a medical body in Mumbai, has questioned Saif's insurance claims. The medical body has written to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), questioning the manner in which Saif's insurance was quickly approved.

article_image6

"We are writing to express our concern and displeasure regarding recent reports that Saif Ali Khan has been granted ₹25 lakhs for cashless treatment under his insurance policy. Compared to ordinary policyholders, it appears that Saif Ali Khan has been given higher priority," it said.

article_image7

Saif Ali Khan

The doctors' association said this highlights how celebrities, VIPs, and those with corporate policies get favorable terms and higher cashless treatment limits, while ordinary citizens suffer from inadequate coverage and lower reimbursement rates.

article_image8

The Association of Medical Consultants has stated that Saif Ali Khan's health insurance creates an unfair disparity between ordinary people and VIPs. They expressed their desire for insurance to be a protection for everyone, regardless of social status.

article_image9

The organization has urged the IRDAI to investigate this matter and ensure that all policyholders are treated equally, irrespective of their social standing.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Shehnaaz Gill enjoys lavish birthday celebration in Dubai, fans flood social media with wishes [WATCH] NTI

Shehnaaz Gill enjoys lavish birthday celebration in Dubai, fans flood social media with wishes [WATCH]

Im turning 60 this year.....', Shah Rukh Khan OPENS up on his age defying looks [WATCH] ATG

'I'm turning 60 this year.....', Shah Rukh Khan OPENS up on his age defying looks [WATCH]

Remo D'Souza at Maha Kumbh: Choreographer takes holy dip, seeks blessings of Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj RBA

Remo D'Souza at Maha Kumbh: Choreographer takes holy dip, seeks blessings of Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj

Urvashi Rautela's mother unwell; actress urges fans to pray for her recovery; Read on NTI

Urvashi Rautela's mother unwell; actress urges fans to pray for her recovery; Read on

Anurag Kashyap labels Bengali cinema GHATIA Parambrata Chatterjee reacts to filmmaker's comment RBA

Anurag Kashyap labels Bengali cinema ‘GHATIA', Parambrata Chatterjee reacts to filmmaker's comment

Recent Stories

Bengaluru: Environmentalists oppose govt's move to allow vehicles in Cubbon park on holidays vkp

Bengaluru: Environmentalists oppose govt's move to allow vehicles in Cubbon park on holidays

Man wanted for smuggling arrested after arriving in Prayagraj to take holy dip in Maha Kumbh dmn

Man wanted for smuggling arrested after arriving in Prayagraj to take holy dip in Maha Kumbh

Maruti Ertiga at DISCOUNTED price through CSD: You can save up to Rs 94,000! check features price gcw

Maruti Ertiga at DISCOUNTED price through CSD: You can save up to Rs 94,000!

PMGC Stock Surges On Invitation To Present ‘Probiotic’ For Preventing Muscle Loss: Retail Chatter Spikes

PMGC Stock Surges On Invitation To Present ‘Probiotic’ For Preventing Muscle Loss: Retail Chatter Spikes

Shehnaaz Gill enjoys lavish birthday celebration in Dubai, fans flood social media with wishes [WATCH] NTI

Shehnaaz Gill enjoys lavish birthday celebration in Dubai, fans flood social media with wishes [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Sherlyn Chopra Spotted at Airport, Embraces the Sun with a Flying Kiss

Sherlyn Chopra Spotted at Airport, Embraces the Sun with a Flying Kiss

Video Icon
Republic Day: Scuba Divers Unfurl National Flag Underwater in Devbhumi Dwarka

Republic Day: Scuba Divers Unfurl National Flag Underwater in Devbhumi Dwarka

Video Icon
PM Modi Shares Highlights of REPUBLIC DAY 2025 Celebrations

PM Modi Shares Highlights of REPUBLIC DAY 2025 Celebrations

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Remo D'Souza Takes Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Remo D'Souza Takes Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Voting PREDICTION: Hanumantha Leads Polls in Finale Race!

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Voting PREDICTION: Hanumantha Leads Polls in Finale Race!

Video Icon