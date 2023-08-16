Saif Ali Khan's Birthday: Sara and Ibrahim arrive with 'Best Dad' balloon

Sara and Ibrahim were seen with balloons at Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai home. The family celebrated his birthday joyfully, making the day memorable. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

On the occasion of her husband Saif Ali Khan's 53rd birthday, actress Kareena Kapoor shared a special picture on her Instagram. Saif's children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, were spotted at his home with balloons to celebrate the day. The actor's birthday falls on today, August 16 and the family seemed ready to make the day memorable with festive preparations. Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai residence witnessed a heartwarming family gathering as they came together to celebrate his birthday. Captured through pictures shared by his daughter, actress Sara Ali Khan, it's clear that this birthday was a truly unforgettable and joyous occasion for all.

On Instagram, Sara shared intimate snapshots of a cake-cutting moment, capturing step-mom Kareena Kapoor Khan and her brothers Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jeh. The carousel post was accompanied by a caption that read, "Wishing the happiest birthday to my beloved Abba."

Earlier in the day, Kareena expressed her affection for her husband on Instagram. She posted a snapshot by the pool, featuring her in a pink monokini. The caption of her post read, "He chose the picture I could post on Instagram…even though he’s in front of me smiling away…and why not?it’s his birthday…May you always be this relaxed my jaaaan…Happy Birthday to my Ultimate Lover…There truly is no one like you Kind, Generous, Crazy …ok I can go on writing all day …but gotta go eat Cake…"

In the afternoon, superstar Jr. NTR and the team behind the upcoming Telugu film "Devara" unveiled the much-anticipated first look poster of Saif as Bhaira in the movie. Marking his official entry into Telugu cinema, Saif takes on a grey-shaded character in this film. NTR shared the poster along with a birthday message, tweeting, "Happy Birthday Saif sir! Presenting BHAIRA. #Devara."

Meanwhile, paparazzi caught sight of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan as they arrived at the actor's residence, carrying balloons. Among the balloons was one that read 'Best Dad.' With enthusiasm, they hurried into the house.

For the uninitiated, Saif Ali Khan's children, Sara and Ibrahim, are from his previous marriage with Amrita Singh, which began in 1991. Following a tumultuous divorce in 2004, Saif tied the knot with Kareena in Mumbai in October 2012. Their years of courtship culminated in marriage. Together, they welcomed two sons: Taimur in 2016 and Jeh in 2021.

