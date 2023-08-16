Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kareena Kapoor wishes Saif Ali Khan on his 53rd birthday, calls him 'Ultimate Lover'

    Kareena Kapoor celebrated husband Saif Ali Khan's 53rd birthday with a touching Instagram post, featuring an unseen photo chosen by him. Her affectionate words and their bond shone, enhancing the occasion. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    Kareena Kapoor wishes Saif Ali Khan on his 53rd birthday, calls him 'Ultimate Lover'
    First Published Aug 16, 2023, 1:01 PM IST

    Celebrating her husband's 53rd birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an endearing Instagram post. The actress posted an unseen photo from their recent trip, revealing it was handpicked by Saif himself. She referred to him as her 'ultimate lover' and expressed her deep affection. Saif Ali Khan, a prominent Bollywood star, marked his birthday on August 16. The heartfelt post not only showcased their strong bond but also highlighted Saif's birthday amidst warm wishes from fans and the film fraternity. The couple's intimate moment and Kareena's heartfelt words made the occasion even more special.

    Kareena wishes Saif

    ALSO READ: Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni share glimpse of their daughter on Independence Day; SEE Viral Photo

    Kareena shared a sweet snapshot of her husband as they relaxed by the poolside. Saif can be seen in a pair of dark blue shorts while Kareena can be seen wearing a pink swimsuit. The couple exudes a laid-back vibe, posing together for the charming photo. Kareena wrote in the caption, "He chose the picture I could post on Instagram even though he’s in front of me smiling away and why not? It’s his birthday. May you always be this relaxed my jaaaan. Happy Birthday to my Ultimate Lover. There truly is no one like you, Kind, Generous, Crazy. Ok I can go on writing all day, but gotta go eat cake (sic)."

    Several celebrities conveyed their wishes for Saif in the comment section of Kareena's Instagram post. Karisma Kapoor dropped “❤️✨" emojis. Amrita Arora wrote, “Saifu day ❤️." Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Happy happy birthday Saif! We love you!" Zoya Akhtar added, “Happy birthday Saif ♥️." Rhea Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday saif! ❤️❤️." Maheep Kapoor added, “Happy birthday Saif ❤️."

    Many fans also sent their love to the couple. “That’s what couple goals look like ❤️" a comment read. “Awwww how adorable. I see Barbie and her Ken! Be blessed and crazy always!!! Happy birthday Saifu!! Keep spoiling Beboo and kids with your love forever and ever ❤️❤️❤️❤️" another comment read. “I love you both my favourite couple ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," a third user wrote.

    Saif on the work front

    Saif recently appeared in 'Adipurush' as Lankesh, sharing the screen with Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and more. Directed by Om Raut, the film garnered a lot of attention and became a part of several controversies. Saif's upcoming venture, 'Devara' (formerly 'NTR 30'), casts him as an antagonist. The movie features Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles, adding anticipation to the project's dynamic ensemble.

    ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt erupts fury among netizens as she reveals husband Ranbir Kapoor tells her to 'wipe off' lipstick

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2023, 1:01 PM IST
