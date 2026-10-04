Diljit Dosanjh is bringing his Aura tour to India in November and December 2026. The seven-city tour will start in Delhi-NCR on Nov 1 and cover cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad. Tickets will be available via BookMyShow.

Diljit Dosanjh is set to take his music to more Indian cities with the Aura India Tour 2026, which will travel across the country in November and December. The India leg of the tour will begin in Delhi-NCR on November 1, followed by shows in Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Lucknow. Chandigarh will also be part of the tour, with details of the show to be announced later.

Tour Details and Tickets

Ahmedabad was earlier announced as the first Indian stop of the tour, with Dosanjh set to perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21. The tour will now cover seven cities over a period of six weeks. Tickets for the shows will be available on BookMyShow. A limited pre-sale for RuPay Credit Cardholders will begin on October 6 at 12 PM.

Diljit Dosanjh Expresses Excitement

Dosanjh, who has built a strong fan base in India as well as overseas, said he was looking forward to performing in different cities across the country. Sharing his excitement, the singer-actor, as per a release, said, “Apne desh vich perform karan di vibe hi hor hundi aa. Iss tour de naal ik vaar phir Delhi ton Indore tak apne desh de shehraan vich apne fans de naal milan da mauka mil reha hai, te main is safar layi bahut excited haan. Tuhada pyaar hamesha mere naal reha hai, hun vaari aa tuhade shehar aaun di. November te December milde aan, poori vibe de naal!”

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Setlist and Background

During the tour, Dosanjh is expected to perform some of his popular songs, including ‘G.O.A.T.’, ‘Ikk Kudi’, ‘Lalkara’, ‘Lover’, ‘5 Taara’, ‘Case’ and ‘Water’. The tour is being co-produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live and Live Nation. It follows Dosanjh’s international run of the Aura tour, which has taken him to major venues across the world. Dosanjh has performed at venues including Madison Square Garden and Wembley Stadium. He became the first Punjabi artist to headline and sell out Wembley Stadium.

India Tour Dates

The India tour will begin in Delhi-NCR on November 1, followed by Indore on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27, Bengaluru on November 29 and Lucknow on December 5. Chandigarh will be announced separately.