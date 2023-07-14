SAG-AFTRA strike: Everything you need to know about actors' walkout, writers guild demands and more

The entertainment sector has been rocked by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike. Because of the association's bad working conditions and inadequate pay, a strike has been called. Here is what we currently know.

WHAT IS SAG-AFTRA?

More than 160,000 performers, media professionals, broadcast journalists, and hosts are a part of the community. The major Hollywood studios guarantee the union's wages and working conditions. Every three years, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which is made up of studios and streaming services like Disney, Warner Bros., and Netflix, and the SAG-AFTRA, reach an agreement.

WHAT OCCURED TO CAUSE THE STRIKE?

On July 12, SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP were unable to come to an agreement, and as a result, an indefinite strike was launched. As reported, Oppenheimer actors Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Florence Pugh departed the red carpet in solidarity of the guild's decision, thus the impact was noticed right away.

WHAT THE SAG-AFTRA PRESIDENT HAS TO SAY?

"Eventually, the game is over. You cannot continue to be diminished, ignored, despised, and dishonoured. AI, digital streaming, and other factors have completely altered the business paradigm. History is being made right now. We are all going to be in peril if we don't stand tall right now, said SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher at a press conference.

The global entertainment business has been impacted by the epidemic in how things are done. Actors contend that the manner they are compensated has changed as a result of the emergence of streaming services and various OTT platforms. They have claimed that because several of the online shows are produced across several seasons, they have less work to do in the interim and that their pay has not been updated to reflect inflation.



THE LETTER: It is just not enough to offer what could have been a good bargain in any other years at this unheard-of pivot point in our industry. We believe that during the past ten years, there has been a weakening of the authority of our union, our wages, our trade, and our creative freedom. These trends need to be reversed. We require a fundamental realignment of our minimum pay and new media residuals, our exclusivity carveouts, and other terms due to inflation and the ongoing expansion of streaming. For actors from the working class, this is a huge issue. We think it is absolutely crucial that this negotiation protects not just our likenesses but also ensures we are fairly compensated when any of our work is used to train AI, especially in light of the fact that we do not think SAG-AFTRA members can afford to make halfway gains in anticipation of more coming in three years.

We want you to know that we would rather go on strike than compromise on these essential issues because we think that if we accept a less-than-transformative agreement, our union's and our industry's futures will be jeopardised, and SAG-AFTRA will have much less negotiating power in the future.

STRIKE'S CONSEQUENCE: As a result of the strike, major film and television studios will stop functioning. No press junket, promotional event or film festivals will be held.

