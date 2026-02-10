Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar met PM Narendra Modi to invite him for the wedding of his son, Arjun Tendulkar, and Saaniya Chandok. Arjun was recently traded to Lucknow Super Giants from Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction.

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Tuesday and invited him for the wedding of his son Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok. The duo got engaged in August last year. Sharing the news on X, Tendulkar wrote, "We were honoured to invite Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to Arjun and Saaniya's wedding. Thank you, Modi ji, for your blessings and thoughtful advice for the young couple."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Arjun Tendulkar's Cricketing Career

Arjun Tendulkar was traded to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) from Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction last year and will play for LSG this season. While the five-time IPL champions were required to part ways with Arjun, they have secured the services of leg-spinner Mayank Markande in a trade with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The Mumbai Indians first picked Arjun in the IPL 2021 mini-auction for Rs 20 lakh, but he did not feature in any match that season. MI bought him again for Rs 30 lakh in the IPL 2022 mega-auction, and he made his long-awaited IPL debut in 2023, taking three wickets in four games.

Ahead of IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as MI captain, and Arjun appeared in only one match that season.

In the IPL 2025 mega-auction, Arjun went unsold in the initial round but was later acquired by MI at his base price of Rs 30 lakh in the accelerated round. He did not get a game that season and remained on the bench.

The 26-year-old all-rounder has played five IPL match for MI and has taken three wickets while conceding 114 runs. He also has made 13 runs in his IPL career so far. Arjun, now plays for Goa in domestic cricket after making his debut for Mumbai in 2021.

Who is Saaniya Chandok?

Saaniya Chandok comes from a prominent background. She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, Chairman of the Graviss Group. She has been a close friend of the Tendulkar family, particularly Arjun's sister, Sara Tendulkar, for several years. (ANI)