Producer Ektaa Kapoor has announced The Vvaan 2, a sequel to the folklore-inspired film starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia. The project reunites Balaji Motion Pictures and TVF following the first film's successful box office run.

Ektaa Kapoor Announces Sequel to Folklore Film The Vvaan On Chhath Puja

The story of Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s folklore-based film ‘The Vvaan’ is set to continue, with producer Ektaa Kapoor announcing its sequel, ‘The Vvaan 2’, on the occasion of Chhath Puja. The announcement comes after the first film’s theatrical release, as the makers plan to take its mysterious world forward with a new story. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the first instalment featured Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in lead roles. Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever (TVF), which backed the first film, are coming together once again for the sequel. The makers also shared a teaser announcing the sequel. The video shows a little girl following a butterfly into a forest, hinting at another mysterious story waiting to unfold. Along with the teaser, they wrote, “THE VVAAN ki kahaani abhi baaki hai…..” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balaji Motion Pictures (@balajimotionpictures) The choice of Chhath Puja for the announcement also connects with the first film’s setting, which draws from the folklore and traditions of Bihar. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the first instalment had a steady run at the box office and became one of Sidharth Malhotra’s highest-grossing films in the post-pandemic period.

Earlier on Sunday, Tamannaah Bhatia, who explored Chhath Puja celebrations through the Chhathi Maiya song in The Vvaan, participated in the grand Chhath Puja celebrations at Juhu Beach in Mumbai on Sunday, joining devotees in the festive observances. Expressing delight at getting the opportunity to experience the celebrations in Mumbai, she said her association with Chhath Puja and the significance of the festival would remain with her forever. "I came to Juhu Beach to thank the devotees for their faith and the immense love they have shown to the song 'Chhathi Maiya', in which I feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to portray the festival...I am delighted to have got the opportunity to celebrate the festival with so many people in my own city, Mumbai. The significance of Chhath Puja and everything I have learnt about the festival will remain with me forever," she expressed. Titled ‘The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest’, the first film is based on the folklore surrounding the Van Devi Temple near Bihta in Bihar. Sidharth plays Rishi, a Mumbai-based man who travels to the village of Devanchal with his wife Mamta, played by Tamannaah Bhatia, for a land-related matter. However, their visit takes an unexpected turn when Rishi learns about the village’s old beliefs and a warning against entering the forest after dark. The film is currently streaming on Prime Video.