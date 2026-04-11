Saba Pataudi shared a heartfelt Siblings Day post on Instagram with a series of family photos. The pictures featured Saif, Kareena, Soha, Sara, and Ibrahim from various family events, accompanied by an emotional note about sibling love.

Saba Pataudi's Heartfelt Siblings Day Post

The Pataudi family once again gave fans an adorable glimpse into their close bond after Saba Pataudi marked Siblings Day with a special social media post filled with family memories.

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Saba, on Saturday, took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures from family bashes over the years. The photos featured several members of the family, including Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan. The pictures appeared to be from birthdays, festivals, film screenings, work events and exhibitions, showing many happy moments spent together.

An Emotional Note on Family Bonds

Along with the pictures, Saba wrote an emotional note on the meaning of sibling love and staying connected through every phase of life.

"Happy Siblings Day... Every day...is Siblings day! Whether together or apart.... Celebrations...birthday, screenings, work, exhibitions. The list goes on! Supporting each other.. Or separated by agendas, The good or bad....related by blood! And some after marriag, Mixed with friendship, Every now n again.... Sister n Brother, for life! #happysiblingday Love luck n duas....headed your way! The last pic...just a moment of girl gang delight!," she wrote on her Instagram Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

Recalling Past Family Gatherings

Saba often shares unseen family moments with fans. Earlier this month, she had posted pictures from Easter celebrations at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's home.

In that post, she thanked Kareena for inviting her and spoke about how much "family moments" matter. She also gave fans a look inside the house, where traditional carpets, lamps and family photographs could be seen.

"Happy Easter. Thank you Bebo for inviting me to share this experience with you all. u! Family moments are precious. Matters. Summer vibes. Easter lunch Sunday! #memories #alwaysandforever" (ANI)