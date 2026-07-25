Hyundai India Couture Week 2026 opened with shows by Falguni Shane Peacock and the House of Rohit Bal. Bal's collection 'DASTKAR' paid tribute to artisans, while Falguni Shane Peacock's 'Le Grand Voyage' was inspired by global architecture.

The Hyundai India Couture Week 2026 opened on Saturday with a focus on Indian craftsmanship, with designers Falguni Shane Peacock and the House of Rohit Bal presenting collections inspired by art, travel and traditional handwork.

Rohit Bal's Tribute to Artisans

At the Taj Palace in New Delhi, Rohit Bal's latest collection, 'DASTKAR', paid tribute to the artisans who have worked with the fashion house for more than three decades. The collection put the focus on the embroiderers, weavers, dyers, pattern makers and karigars who have played an important role in creating Bal's designs over the years. The collection drew from French tapestries, vintage wallpapers and patterns made with lines and dots. Silks, velvets and traditional textiles were used across the collection, along with hand embroidery, detailed surface work and sculpted silhouettes.

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The collection also carried forward the design language associated with late designer Rohit Bal, who often took inspiration from Indian art, architecture, nature and culture. His work has featured motifs such as the lotus, peacock, rose and chinar, along with references to Kashmir, Mughal gardens, miniature paintings and traditional crafts.

Falguni Shane Peacock's 'Le Grand Voyage'

Meanwhile, Falguni Shane Peacock opened FDCI's Hyundai India Couture Week 2026 with their collection 'Le Grand Voyage', presented by KOHLER.

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The collection took inspiration from places and architecture across Europe and India, including the Byzantine mosaics of Rome, Paris from the Belle Époque period, Strasbourg, the palaces of Bavaria and the Taj Mahal. The designers brought these references to the runway through hand-beaded jackets and lehengas, embroidered sherwanis, corsetry, capes and eveningwear.

Collaboration with KOHLER

The collection was also created in collaboration with KOHLER, with the designers drawing from the brand's colours and finishes. Shades such as Teakberry, Cashmere and Honed Blush, along with metallic finishes including Brushed Rose Gold, Brushed Bronze, Brushed Moderne Brass and French Gold, were used as references for the couture designs. (ANI)