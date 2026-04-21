Ryan Phillippe joins the cast of '9-1-1: Nashville' for its second season. He is set to play a series regular role as a brilliant, iconoclastic detective from New York who will stir up drama with the first responders.

Actor Ryan Phillippe has joined the cast of '9-1-1: Nashville' for the show's upcoming second season, reported Variety. Season 1 of the '9-1-1' spinoff is currently airing, with the season finale set to air in May. It was renewed for Season 2 back in March.

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Ryan Phillippe joins as a Series Regular

Phillippe will appear in a series regular role. His character is described as "as a brilliant, iconoclastic detective who moves to Nashville from New York. A seductive bad boy with a past, he'll stir up all kinds of juicy drama with our first responders while leading an investigation into a mysterious criminal tormenting Nashville on a biblical scale."

The cast of the show currently includes Chris O'Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz, Hailey Kilgore, and Hunter McVey.

Phillippe's Acting Career

This will not be the first time Phillippe has starred in an ABC drama. He previously appeared in the shows 'Big Sky' and 'Secrets and Lies' at the broadcast network. His other TV roles include 'Motorheads,' 'Shooter,' 'MacGruber,' and 'Damages.'

Phillippe is best known for his roles in films like 'Cruel Intentions,' 'I Know What You Did Last Summer,' 'Stop-Loss,' and 'Flags of Our Fathers.'

About '9-1-1: Nashville'

'9-1-1: Nashville' currently airs on Thursdays, where it is paired with the "9-1-1" mothership show. The series is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television. Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear and Rashad Raisani serve as executive producers, along with O'Donnell, Brad Buecker, Brad Falchuk and Angela Bassett. Raisani serves as showrunner. (ANI)