The 'God of War' series on Prime Video faces a major setback as lead star Ryan Hurst, set to play Kratos, has been injured. The role will be recast, requiring scenes to be reshot, delaying production until a new actor is found.

In an absolute shocker, the makers of the upcoming series adaptation of the video game 'God of War' are set to recast the lead role after star Ryan Hurst was injured on set, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, Hurst had been set to play Kratos, the titular god of war, and Prime Video even released a first look at Hurst in the role this past February. However, the movie suffered a setback in June when Hurst was injured. It is the major setback as Hurst has been a part of the 'God of War' universe for some time, having previously voiced the Norse god Thor in the video game 'God of War: Ragnarok.' Now, the makers will search for a new actor to star opposite Callum Vinson as his young son, Atreus, and scenes will have to be reshot, reported Variety.

Supporting Cast and Production

Additional cast members include Max Parker as Heimdall, Olafur Darri Olafsson as Thor, Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Danny Woodburn and Jeff Gulka as brothers Brok and Sindri, and Ed Skrein as Baldur. After the new Kratos is cast, Prime Video hopes to get production back on track by mid-fall.

Series to Adapt Norse Saga

The official description of the character states, "Kratos is Spartan by birth, and a god by nature. Raised in a martial culture, he rose to command armies in service of his homeland until one day he made a fateful deal with Ares, the Greek God of War and lost his soul in exchange for being victorious in battle."

The series will pick up with the story of the two most recent "God of War" games, in which Kratos must raise his ten-year old son Atreus while battling gods of the Norse pantheon, reported Variety.

Per the logline, "Father and son Kratos and Atreus embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human."

'God of War' has received a two-season order at Amazon. Ronald D. Moore is the writer, executive producer, and showrunner on 'God of War' under his Tall Ship Productions banner.

Hurst's credits include the new Christopher Nolan film 'The Odyssey,' while recent TV gigs include 'The Abandons,' 'S.W.A.T.,' 'The Mysterious Benedict Society,' 'Paradise City' and 'The Walking Dead.' (ANI)