Rupert Everett regrets his early career fitness approach, stating years of weight training without stretching have left him 'almost crippled.' The 'My Best Friend's Wedding' star now faces serious musculoskeletal issues due to his pursuit of a Hollywood physique.

Rupert Everett on Fitness Regrets

Actor Rupert Everett has reflected on the physical toll of trying to achieve the ideal Hollywood physique during the early years of his career, revealing that years of weight training without proper stretching have left him dealing with serious musculoskeletal issues, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

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In an interview, the 'My Best Friend's Wedding' star said he now regrets the way he approached fitness while preparing for roles. "I ruined myself," Everett said. "Now I'm almost crippled as a result."

The actor explained that although he spent considerable time lifting weights to build his body, he neglected essential recovery and flexibility exercises. "I could never be bothered to do all those things, like stretching, which were necessary for lifting weights, because your tendons get tighter and tighter. So boring. I didn't do any of that," he said, as per the outlet.

Reflecting on the long-term impact, Everett added, "So now my demise will be musculoskeletal, I think."

Everett rose to prominence in the early 1980s with roles in 'Another Country', alongside Colin Firth, and 'Dance with a Stranger', starring Miranda Richardson. He later gained international recognition for playing Julia Roberts' close friend in the 1997 romantic comedy 'My Best Friend's Wedding'. His subsequent films included 'An Ideal Husband' (1999) and 'The Next Best Thing' (2000), opposite Madonna.

Early Career 'Bodysuits'

The actor also revealed that before embarking on intense physical training, he relied on specially designed bodysuits to enhance his appearance on screen. "I met these two queens in Tufnell Park who made bodysuits, and they made me a false bottom, false calves, false shoulders, false everything," Everett recalled.

He admitted that he wore the prosthetic-enhanced suits in "everything" during the early stages of his acting career and said filmmakers were largely unaware. "I'd go into the fittings for the costumes with all my things on," he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hollywood's Physical Pressures

Everett's comments come amid continuing discussions about the pressure actors face to maintain certain physical standards in the entertainment industry. Many actors have spoken publicly about the expectations surrounding body image in Hollywood.

'The Batman' star Robert Pattinson previously responded to criticism of his superhero physique, saying, "I worked out every fucking day. Even after that, I still look like I didn't work out. I worked out twice a day at, like, three o'clock in the morning," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Everett's candid remarks offer a glimpse into the lasting physical consequences that can accompany the pursuit of an idealized on-screen appearance. (ANI)