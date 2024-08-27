Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna to QUIT Anupamaa? Here's what we know

TV stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, the critical actors in Anupamaa, are said to be considering leaving the serial. However, in a recent interview, Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi addressed these rumours in a chat with a media house.

Anupamaa has been delighting audiences with its vibrant and fascinating tale, but new speculations imply a possible cast change, which has sparked concerns among fans. Gaurav Khanna, who plays Anuj, and Rupali Ganguly, who plays the title role, are believed to be leaving the show. However, in a recent interview with HT, Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi addressed the claims.

Rumours of the key actors abandoning the show began after a narrative shift involving Aurra Bhatnagar, who portrays Aadhya, Anupama, and Anuj's daughter. There is talk that a fresh actor will be cast as an older Aadhya. Aside from that, Shivam Khajuria from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai may join Anupamaa as Aadhya's love interest following the leap.

Reacting to the rumours, Rajan Shahi said, “This is completely false. Both Gaurav and Rupali are very much part of the show and their characters are integral to the story.” He added, “I don’t know where do these rumours come from.”

A source close to the production informed HT that the rumours are false. They see no reason to abandon the show. This is fabricated news and someone's fantasy. Someone continues making up stories about the show, but none of them are true. They are both still members of Anupamaa.

For the forthcoming episode, the show's creators have shared a new trailer on Instagram, offering viewers a preview of Anuj and Aadhya's reunion. The video opens with Anuj worshipping in the temple on Janmashtami, when Anupama approaches him from behind and says, "I have brought you a gift for your birthday today," before introducing him to Aadhya. Anuj becomes upset at seeing his daughter, and they hug one other. Meanwhile, Anupama leaves the two alone, and as she walks away, Aadhya calls out to her, but Anupama passes out.

